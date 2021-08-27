She's All That: Gabrielle Union Had No Idea M. Night Shyamalan Helped Write Script

Over the weekend a viral tweet began to circulate online, wherein one user on Twitter realized that (in the surprise of the century) filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan had a hand in writing the 1999 rom-com She's All That, yes, the one starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. In truth, The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable director provided an uncredited re-write on the screenplay, having worked as a script doctor in Hollywood before his directing career took off. The news that he contributed to the movie at all however has come as a surprise to many people, including one of the starts of the movie, Gabrielle Union.

In response to the viral tweet, Union replied: "I was IN this movie and had no idea 😳." As of this writing Union's tweet has over 103k likes. Shyamalan previously confirmed that he had a hand in writing the movie; but level of his involvement has been the subject of dispute for some years with some calling it just a polish with the writer himself saying he ghost-wrote the entire project.

I was IN this movie and had no idea 😳 https://t.co/NudcEmaooE — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 6, 2022

"By the way, I ghost-wrote a movie that same year (as The Sixth Sense) that would even add to the breadth of it all, but I don't know if I want to tell you which movie I ghost-wrote. [Laughs]," Shyamalan told Movies.com in a 2013 interview. "I ghost-wrote the movie She's All That. [Laughs]"

Shyamalan's flm career isn't limited to just She's All That in terms of surprises that many film fans may not know. In addition to writing She's All That and The Sixth Sense in 1999, the filmmaker was also responsibel fopr penning the script the live-action Stuart Little adaptation. Technically his second feature film is also a surprise to some, the 1998 comedy-drama Wide Awake, a film about growing up in a Catholic school that stars Denis Leary and Rosie O'Donnell.