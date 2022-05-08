Elizabeth Olsen Makes Surprise Saturday Night Live Appearance

✖

Anything is possible if Marvel is involved. Sure, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness found itself jam-packed with some pretty surprising cameos across the board. Beyond that, however, the film's two leads also happened to pop up in one of the biggest television programs of the week. During the closing moments of Saturday Night Live, Benedict Cumberbatch — who was already appearing on the show as host — was acting alongside Chloe Fineman in a pre-recorded sketch in which the latter was showing off her skills of impersonating other members of the show's ensemble.

As Fineman flexed her impersonations, even busting out her own Elizabeth Olsen impression, Olsen herself popped into the door. Cumberbatch then had a bit of an existential crisis, momentarily thinking the multiverse is a real concept that he's currently living.

Elizabeth Olsen makes a surprise appearance on tonights episode of #SNL❤️ pic.twitter.com/IISP6YqxSE — groupie incognito👠 (@baddestgroupie) May 8, 2022

"We got to do so much with the character, so much with the story and I just wanted to make sure that we continued the evolution into this film and to play things that our fans or the audience haven't seen her do yet," Olsen said about her MCU future earlier this week. There's a couple different versions of what could happen at the end of this film. Mostly, I want to hear what the fans who know her best, what they would like to see from her next."

In a stop on Jimmy Fallon, Olsen double-downed on the portrayal of Wanda Maximoff, saying she'll support the character always, regardless of if she dips her toes into villainy.

"Yes, I've heard about this," the actress reveals. "Well, I don't think of any character I play as a villain, or a bad guy or a good guy. I love my characters. I'm their advocate. I defend them. I just played an axe murderer, and I love her and I think she's fabulous."

Disney's official synopsis for the film can be found below.

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.