Doctor Strange 2 Star Elizabeth Olsen Teases Scarlet Witch's MCU Future

Marvel Studios has been slowly developing Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff character into the Scarlet Witch ever since she first appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Now, fast forward 8 years later, the actress finally gets to take a full swing at being the Marvel comics legend in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Doctor Strange sequel sets up some very interesting things for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and fans are wondering where Olsen's Scarlet Witch will appear next. While speaking with Extra, the actress had a few things to say about her future in the MCU.

"We got to do so much with the character, so much with the story and I just wanted to make sure that we continued the evolution into this film and to play things that our fans or the audience haven't seen her do yet," Olsen says. There's a couple different versions of what could happen at the end of this film. Mostly, I want to hear what the fans who know her best, what they would like to see from her next."



There have been plenty of rumors that have come out before the films release and the one that stood out was that Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch would be the main antagonist of the movie. Olsen recently acknowledged that she's heard about the rumors, and while she wouldn't agree, she definitely gave an interesting response while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



"Yes, I've heard about this," the actress reveals. "Well, I don't think of any character I play as a villain, or a bad guy or a good guy. I love my characters. I'm their advocate. I defend them. I just played an axe murderer, and I love her and I think she's fabulous."



Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!

