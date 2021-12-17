Tom Holland Says Spider-Man 3 Is "Most Ambitious" Super Hero Movie Ever

✖

Tom Holland has clearly learned a thing or two about avoiding dropping major spoilers for his Marvel movies. The actor who debuted as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War developed a reputation for dropping hints that were a little too big but, heading into Spider-Man 3, he has learned to limit those knowledge bombs. Instead, he is learning to hype up his projects in just the right way. While he did joke, "I nearly told you," how Spider-Man 3 ends in a recent interview, he ultimately went on to make a very promising tease which is sure to get Spidey fans fired up.

"I can say that it’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made," Holland told Variety. "You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little sh-t who happens to be Spider-Man in it. We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we’re starting again. I’m just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it."

Spider-Man 3 is set to follow up on Spider-Man: Far From Home's events which saw Peter Parker's identity revealed to the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since, we have learned that the events of WandaVision will have an impact on the story of Spider-Man 3, leading many to suspect that the rumored involvement of cast members like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could be a multiverse story which pulls their respective Spider-Man characters together. Other cast members from previous Spider-Man films confirmed to be appearing in Spider-Man 3 include Jamie Foxx as Electro and Alfred Molina as Doc Ock.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered up a tease of how WandaVision and the multiverse will impact the stories of Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Mutiverse of Madness while talking to ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie," Feige said. "That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that. It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man Three. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man Three many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man Three now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming Three."

