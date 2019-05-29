Spider-Man Cospayer’s Mechanical Mask Goes Viral

Ahead of the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Far From Home this summer, cosplayer “Cavin Creations” took to Twitter this week to show off a new Spider-Man build that he has been working on. With moving parts not just in the eyes but the jaw as well to make his Spider-Man almost as expressive as the one in the movie, it is not surprising that social media has been geeking out over the costume, and sharing the images widely. Cavin Creations has provided a number of process images, giving those who are interested an opportunity to walk through the process of creation and see what the mask looked like every step along the way.

The mask is particularly cool because, as most fans know, the comics have often used the “eyes” on the Spider-Man mask to convey emotion, but on film it really was never done until Spider-Man: Homecoming. This means that a screen-accurate, fan-made version is coming along basically just a couple of years after Hollywood cracked the code. You can see the finished product in the tweet below, but there are’s plenty more — both in terms of process and in terms of Twitter’s reaction — at the link above.

Finally it’s done, completely hands-free control pic.twitter.com/1Y0nOw4AtS — Cavin Creations (@CavinCreations) May 25, 2018

Far From Home will follow Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) on a globe-trotting adventure during his summer abroad, as he attempts to leave his Spider-Man persona at home during the trip. This is complicated by the arrival of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) who needs Peter’s help in fighting a group of villains called the Elementals. In the process, this fight puts Peter alongside Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who might not be as much of an ally as he initially seemed.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures. And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them,” Gyllenhaal teased in a previous interview. “And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be in theaters on July 2.