Spider-Man Drives a Boat in ‘Far From Home’ Set Video

Fans in Venice were treated to a sight you don’t see every day when they spotted Spider-Man driving a boat during filming for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

It is unclear if that’s Tom Holland or a double at the helm, but Spider-Man is definitely on boat duty in the video.

Holland recently celebrated wrapping production in Venice for Far From Home with a message on social media.

“Honestly the best job of my life,” Holland wrote with the post. “Thank you Venice, Prague and of course my hometown London. I could not have asked for a better crew and the support from our amazing fans has been incredible. Love you all and New York here we come.”

Filming on Spider-Man: Far From Home began in the United Kingdom in July. Production moved to Venice in September. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige did previously confirm that Spidey would be doing some traveling in the film.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said in a recent interview. “We film in London. We shot the first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Feige also stated that Spider-Man’s globetrotting isn’t the only reason the title was chosen.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts returns to direct the sequel. Tom Holland will reprise his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson have also been confirmed as returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as SHIELD agents Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively.

Jake Gyllenhaal was reportedly cast to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the illusionist villain Quentin Beck, also known as Mysterio, a classic Spider-Man foe from the Marvel Comics Universe. Marvel hasn’t yet confirmed this casting.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5th, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.