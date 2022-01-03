Spider-Man Fan Shows Off Homemade Web-Shooters Based Off Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man

Spider-Man is all the rage. The character has long been at the forefront of pop culture, and now, he’s dominating the box office. Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently dominating the box office, and fans get enough of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and his associated characters. On top of that, some fans have taken it another step, like YouTuber HeroTech.

The Spidey fan has published a now-viral video where they’ve made a working web shooter, based entirely on the same technology used by Garfield’s web-slinger. Naturally, the web itself isn’t safe to swing off in Midtown Manhattan, but it does actually shoot and retract. See it for yourself below.

The last time fans saw Garfield in No Way Home, the character was following a “dark path” after the death of Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy.

“The last time you saw Andrew Garfield, it was the death of Gwen, and that must have sent him down a dark spiral, maybe he never got out of,” Spider-Man writer Chris McKenna explained. “We don’t know, because there wasn’t a third movie that we saw. Where did he go? Maybe a really dark place. We wanted to be true to the characters in those movies. Really having conversations about specifying where they are, without giving away too much. Not coming in, spilling all the beans. ‘Tobey’s Peter is running Peter Parker Industries!’ You just wanted to have little hints of that without it being all this exposition as fan service.”

“Tobey wanted to be very minimal about how much you know. Very, very minimal,” the writer added. “Andrew really loved the idea of he’s still tortured over what happened in Amazing Spider-Man 2 and where that left him, and how they could bring that to Tom. “We can empathize with you. We do know what you are going through. If anyone in the world knows what you’re going through, it’s us.” But also, “We can be beacons.” Tobey especially has come through that darkness. We thought it was cool that Andrew’s Peter was still in the midst of that darkness. They weren’t just here to go, “Two awesome Jedi knight heroes who show up and are going to help you take down the bad guys.” They are going through their own things. We were trying to write up to the characters that they did such a great job of creating and really being true to those characters and those stories and those worlds so that it didn’t feel like we were doing curtain call, fan-service.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

