Spider-Man: No Way Home Becomes 12th Biggest Movie of All Time at the Box Office

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the 12th biggest movie of all time worldwide. The movie begins the new year at the top of the box office. Domestically, it passed $600 million at the box office. Worldwide, the film’s cume is now $1.37 billion. The movie already became Sony’s highest-grossing movie ever and is now the 10th highest-grossing release of all time at the domestic box office overall and ComicBook.com‘s favorite comic book movie of 2021. While 12th is still a far cry from overthrowing , it’s by far the biggest box office since the coronavirus pandemic began, despite surging case numbers due to the omicron variant.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has mainly been propelled these box office heights by sheer fan enthusiasm. Critics mostly enjoyed the film as well, with ComicBook.com‘s Spencer Perry awarded it a 4-out-of-5 five score in his review. He writes:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Spider-Man: No Way Home marks a clear line in the sand for this character, a delineation point of where things might go. Throughout the movie, the implication is that this huge story must be told so that things can go back to being smaller, friendly-neighborhood sized, but can they? Will Marvel and Sony allow a follow-up to this movie to actually be contained? The economics of modern Hollywood would certainly lead you to believe the answer is ‘No,’ but Marvel and Sony leave things in an interesting place and clearly have a Peter Parker suited to handle more. If it is the end, though, it has the best final shot of any of the Marvel Studios Spider-Man movies.”

Jon Watts directs Spider-Man: No Way Home, closing out his trilogy of MCU Spider-Man movies. Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker, with Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Returning villains include Jamie Foxx as Electro, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.