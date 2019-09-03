Spider-Man: Far From Home Extended Cut Scene Released Online

In hopes of adding a few more millions of dollars to its box office total, Spider-Man: Far From Home returned to theaters with an “Extended Cut,” adding in a few more minutes of deleted scenes, but if you haven’t been able to make it back to the theater, the above scene gives you a taste of what you’re missing. Luckily, even if the above scene inspires you to want to check out the Extended Cut but it’s no longer playing nearby, the film will be landing on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD soon, which will come with the above scene and a number of other special features.

In the film, “Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Virtually every chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has dominated the box office, at least temporarily, with this year’s Avengers: Endgame going on to become to the top-grossing movie of all time. On its way towards its staggering box office total, Marvel Studios released an Extended Cut in hopes of earning a second wave of viewers. When that re-release pushed the film past its goal, Far From Home earned a similar treatment, which could be the standard for MCU films going forward.

Sadly, while fans are excited about the home video release of the film, it serves as a bittersweet moment given the recent split between Disney and Sony Pictures Entertainment. The deal was initially struck back in 2015 after a series of underwhelming Spider-Man movies from Sony, with the studio allowing Peter Parker to join the MCU and with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offering his creative input when developing solo Spider-Man films.

After multiple appearances in the MCU, the partnership proved successful, and with Disney hoping to reevaluate the deal to earn more of the profits from Spider-Man films in exchange for helping financr the endeavors, the partnership came to an end. Reports claim that deals are still being talked about, leaving the fate of the Wall-Crawler on the big screen uncertain.

Spider-Man: Far From Home lands on Digital HD on September 17th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 1st. Details about the release are available here.

