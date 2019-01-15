‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Editor Teases Bigger, Funnier Sequel

Despite being turned into a pile of dust at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is making a return to the big screen next summer, with Spider-Man: Far From Home.

While Spider-Man: Homecoming, the first Spidey flick in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was a fairly small affair, keeping the teenage hero to the streets of New York and Washington D.C., the sequel is going to get a lot bigger. Like, travelling overseas to fight international bad guys bigger.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his latest movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp, editor Dan Lebental was asked about Far From Home, and how his work there will differ from Homecoming.

“I can’t say much about the new Spider-Man but I will offer up that it will be both grander in scale and even funnier than the last one,” Lebental teassed. “The rest of the story will have to wait.”

He didn’t give much away, but Lebental did confirm that Spider-Man: Far From Home would be a much grander film than Homecoming. After travelling to space, and seemingly surviving the destruction of half the known universe, Peter Parker is ready for some bigger adventures. This trip across the pond will likely be what he needs to take a step forward in his evolution as Spider-Man.

This also lines up with the style of escalated storytelling we’ve seen from Marvel in the past. While the movie isn’t very big compared to Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp is significantly larger in scale that the first Ant-Man movie that was released in 2015.

It’s worth noting that Lebental was the editor who brought both Ant-Man movies to life, so he knows all about stepping things up with a sequel. He also edited Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: The Dark World, and the original Iron Man.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is hitting theaters this weekend, while Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to arrive in exactly one year, on July 5, 2019.