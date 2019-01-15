Marvel

Marvel Fans React to Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio Debut in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer

After months of teases about Jake Gyllenhaal appearing in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the first […]

By

After months of teases about Jake Gyllenhaal appearing in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the first trailer has given us our first official look at Mysterio, causing the internet to subsequently freak out.

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mysterio’s appearance in the trailer is relatively an afterthought, only appearing in its final few moments despite fans knowing he would play a prominent role in the narrative. In addition to excitement surrounding Gyllenhaal’s debut, fans are also excited to see an official look at the beloved Mysterio, a character often considered too difficult to bring to life in a live-action film.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Gyllenhaal in Spider-Man: Far From Home before the film hits theaters on July 5th!

Blast From the Past

That’s It

“So Freaking Dope”

Support the Gyllenhaal

On Brand

YES PLEASE

“Kinda Shocked.”

We’re Gonna Love Him

“Beyond amazing.”

“Better than I ever would’ve dared for.”

Tagged:
,

Related Posts