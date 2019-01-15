Marvel Fans React to Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio Debut in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer

After months of teases about Jake Gyllenhaal appearing in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the first trailer has given us our first official look at Mysterio, causing the internet to subsequently freak out.

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!

Mysterio’s appearance in the trailer is relatively an afterthought, only appearing in its final few moments despite fans knowing he would play a prominent role in the narrative. In addition to excitement surrounding Gyllenhaal’s debut, fans are also excited to see an official look at the beloved Mysterio, a character often considered too difficult to bring to life in a live-action film.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Gyllenhaal in Spider-Man: Far From Home before the film hits theaters on July 5th!

them: what generation do you belong to?



me: the one old enough to have wanted Jake Gyllenhaal to play Spider-Man but young enough to see him grow up to play Mysterio. pic.twitter.com/e2YodqL51N — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) January 15, 2019

i dont care what mysterio’s motives are in the movie i support him 100 percent — jaz (@tomftmarvel) January 15, 2019

?Spider-Man / Spider-Man / Glad a Gyllenhaal’s in this one / is he bad? Is he good? / being vague like Mysterio should #SpiderManFarFromHome — Emily Gaudette (@emilygmonster) January 15, 2019

JAKE GYLLENHAAL AS MYSTERIO UM YES PLS pic.twitter.com/seIN8nb4aP — Michelle (@michellememeit) January 15, 2019

Mysterio looks fantastic in the new Spider-Man trailer. kinda shocked at how comic accurate his look seems — ambidextrous Shape (@fix_your_face) January 15, 2019

mysterio, yet another villain i will end up loving #SpidermanFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/Vr7AvMUYSc — naomi (@marvelunsolved) January 15, 2019

The fact that Marvel Studios can turn one of Spider-Man’s weirdest villains (Mysterio) into a complete bad-ass is beyond amazing, I mean look at this guy he has a frkn fish bowl on his head ? pic.twitter.com/5T08JlAeWo — Josh (@LookTheresJosh) January 15, 2019

