Does Spider-Man: Far From Home Actually Introduce a Multiverse to the MCU?

Less than two after Avengers: Endgame arrived in theaters, Marvel Studios and Sony released the full, spoiler-filled trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, the film with the difficult task of following up one of the biggest movies of all time. As we soon learned, part of the reason that the studios waited to release the trailer is because it revealed some pretty important information from Endgame, like the death of Tony Stark and the return of Thanos’ snap victims. Additionally, it introduced Jake Gyllenhaal‘s Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio, who dropped a bombshell on Peter and Fury: There’s actually a multiverse, and he’s from one of its parallel dimensions.

This was a massive reveal for fans of the MCU, as they immediately connected his message to The Ancient One’s ominous warnings in Endgame. Thanos, The Avengers, and the Infinity Stones had apparently opened up the multiverse, allowing for nearly infinite storytelling opportunities. However, every comic reader took this information with a big grain of salt, as it came from Mysterio. The character is known for lying and creating illusions, so he could easily be doing the same here. So was the trailer a giant misdirection? Or is the MCU preparing for a massive expansion? Now that Spider-Man: Far From Home has arrived, we have our answer.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers from Spider-Man: Far From Home! Continue reading at your own risk…

Most people guessed that Mysterio would be lying about his intentions, posing as an ally when he was really a threat all along. As expected, that turned out to be true. But what of the multiverse? Was he a villain from another world, or was that all a lie as well?

It’s safe to say that Mysterio was lying about everything from the start. There was never any multiverse (at least not that he mentions in the movie). The elemental monsters that Mysterio claims destroyed his world are actually illusions created by drones and virtual technology. He’s behind the attacks the entire time, in an effort to take over Iron Man’s role as a trusted hero. In fact, Mysterio was a former employee of Tony Stark, helping him develop the B.A.R.F. technology that he ended up using with his drones.

Quentin Beck was from Earth-616 all along. At one point during the movie, he makes fun of Peter and Fury for actually believing his ridiculous story about multiple dimensions. It’s clear with that line that the mutliverse was never actually in ploy, and it was all just a ploy used by Mysterio to manipulate the few heroes left on Earth.

Now, that doesn’t mean that a multiverse won’t show up in a future MCU movie. But for now, there’s just one reality worth worrying about in the beloved superhero franchise.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.