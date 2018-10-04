‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Set Photos Show New Look At Mysterio Costume And More

Fans finally got their first look at Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio in next year’s Marvel Studios movie Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Now we can get a better look at the Spidey villain’s costume for the upcoming film, thanks to new photos from Hollywood Pipeline. Take a look:

In the photos, we don’t get to see the actor himself wearing the costume, but instead it is in pieces being carried around by various crew members on the production. But it does provide up close glimpses at the chest piece, the cape, and what appears to be his arm sleeves.

It looks like Spider-Man and Mysterio will have an epic confrontation in Venice, causing all sorts of property damage that will give Nick Fury a headache. As the first movie from Marvel Studios released after Avengers 4, it will set the stage for the future of the cinematic universe after their war with Thanos.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige talked about Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s importance in the future of the franchise and how it sets up the MCU.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Feige explained to ComicBook.com. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

The movie’s title will also play a part in the film, and Feige teased that it has an importance beyond the implication of Spidey being a globe trotter.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 5, 2019.