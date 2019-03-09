‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Promo Art Gives New Look At Mysterio

Mysterio was one of the most talked about reveals from the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, and a new piece of promotional art gives us an up-close look at the costume.

As you can see in the image below, Jake Gyllenhaal‘s Mysterio will be sporting a redesigned suit for his movie debut, though it still features the classic purple and green color scheme from the comics. The green texture on the bodysuit and the purple cape are straight from the books, though the gold armor is very much an upgrade, and looks like it could actually take a beating.

It’s also probably a power source…that, or it just lights up to look cool, and honestly we’re cool with it either way. We also get another look at the fishbowl helmet, with smoke covering up Gyllenhaal’s face. As we see in the trailer, Gyllenhaal will also be removing it from time to time, but it pops up as soon as he’s ready for battle.

Mysterio has always been a fan favorite villain but hasn’t had the chance to hit the big screen until Far From Home. After seeing the new trailer self-professed Mysterio fan Kevin Smith just about lost his mind.

“Aggggghhhhh! Holy S*** bubblehead! Bubble f****** head! We have fishbowl helmet ladies and gentlemen,” Smith said on Facebook. “They showed him in the fishbowl helmet ladies and gentlemen. F***! I know a lot of people are like mad at the current state of the world and our country and s***, but I’m sorry this just makes up for it (laughs), we f***** have Mysterio in a movie. They keep giving me shiny trinkets so I won’t pay attention to the big picture. What I’ve been doing my whole life.”

After watching it again he said “Holy f*** I want to have sex with him right now! F*** yes b****! Who knew. I’m gonna cry it’s so beautiful. Who knew these movies needed Jake Gyllenhaal so badly.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Zendaya (Michelle Jones), Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Marisa Tomei (May Parker), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Angourie Rice (Betty, Jacob Batalon (Ned), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), and Numan Acar (Magnum).

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.

