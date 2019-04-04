‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Doritos Promotion Reveals Best Look Yet at Mysterio’s Full Costume

Even though Avengers: Endgame has the attention of most fans at this point in time, Sony and Marvel Studios have slowly started rolling out marketing collateral for Spider-Man: Far From Home. One recent promotional opportunity — a bag of Doritos, believe it or not — offers one of the best looks yet at Mysterio’s (Jake Gyllenhaal) full costume.

Despite not releasing until July 5th, u/KaineMaki shared an image to r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers of the Doritos on the shelf at a supermarket. It should be noted that the package isn’t in English and the measurements use the metric system, so it’s evident these chips aren’t yet available stateside.

Gyllenhaal previously admitted that he decided to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe because Mysterio is a “great character.” The actor then revealed he was revealed that fans are excited about it.

“It’s great. He’s a great character,” Gyllenhaal said. “It’s one of those things, people have asked me for a number of years, ‘You wanna do a movie like that? If you were asked to, would you?’”

“And my response has always been, particularly since being at Sundance, so many of the stories have always been, for many years since I’ve been coming here, character-driven,” the actor continued. “And that has always been my desire, is to find something in that space, that seems to match my skill and also my own honesty. And it just so happened that it does with that part, so I’m glad that people feel excited about it.”

Gyllenhaal’s casting follows a string of A-list actors stepping into the role of a villain in the MCU, following in the footsteps of Cate Blanchett, Michael Keaton, and Michael B. Jordan.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 5th. Captain Marvel, on the other hand, is now in theaters while Avengers: Endgame follows on April 26th.

