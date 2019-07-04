Spider-Man: Far From Home Reveals Exactly How People Returned From Avengers: Infinity War Snap

Fans finally got their first look at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home this week, taking place after the harrowing events of Avengers: Endgame. While the heroes were able to stop Thanos and bring back those lost in Avengers: Infinity War, there were still repercussions to be dealt with as shown in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The movie begins by going into detail about the returns of the people who were snapped, and reestablishes the humorous tone set from Spider-Man: Homecoming as only Marvel Studios can.

Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home below.

We return to Midtown High with the school newscast team putting together a poorly edited slideshow memorializing Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow for their sacrifice in the battle against Thanos. Then Betty and Jason, the two newscasters from Spider-Man: Homecoming, explain that “The Blip” removed half of all life on Earth in a single moment.

They humorously document the events by showing cell phone footage, depicting the marching band performing in a gymnasium as many of the members turn to dust. Five years later, a basketball game is taking place in the same gym when the students miraculously appear, almost as if the dust returns and reforms each individual person. This causes a commotion as basketball players collide with band members, and one kid gets hit in the face with a ball.

Betty frustratingly explains that even though the snapped kids were halfway through the school year, they all had to start over. Jason hilariously laments that his younger brother is now older than him.

Shortly after this scene, May Parker is hosting a fundraising event for a local homeless shelter for people displaced after the Blip, recounting her own humorous story and revealing that she too was snapped.

She reappeared in her apartment where she lived with Peter Parker, but there was a new family in the place. A woman thought May was having an affair with her husband, while her mother thought that she was a ghost.

Of course this just raises a lot more questions that don’t seem likely to get answered in a future film. What happened to the person driving the car that crashed into Nick Fury and Maria Hill? Heck, what about those two themselves; did they just appear in the middle of a busy New York City street?

Spider-Man: Far From Home did a great, hilarious job in examining the ramifications of those who were returned from the Snap. Hopefully Marvel Studios plans to follow this up in a Disney+ series or something similar.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.