Avengers Tower Replacement Revealed in Spider-Man: Far From Home TV Spot

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home that was released a couple of months ago revealed that renovations on the old Avengers Tower in New York City were taking place, likely changing the building for its new owner. Back in Homecoming, we learned that someone had purchased the tower, so the renovations were to be expected. However, a TV spot for Far From Home that arrived on Thursday night ended with a cryptic new shot of the same building, but this time the construction was finished.

Take a look at the TV spots in the video above. At one point, you’ll see Spider-Man standing on top of what appears to be a statue of a police officer, with a gorgeous new high rise behind him. He’s standing on top of Grand Central Station, the building that sits directly in front of the old Avengers Tower, the same building that Peter was seen swinging past in the trailer.

On the surface, it may not seem like these two shots are showing the same building, but a closer look at the top of Grand Central Station in the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows that they might be one in the same.

No look spider man is standing on the head of monument that is below the Stark tower,it was devastated in THE AVENGERS. pic.twitter.com/nwejSQJVxD — Ritwik chauhan (@RITWIKGAMEZPRO1) May 24, 2019

The top of the station features a statue with multiple real-life heroes helping people in the city, the tallest of which is a police officer with a hat on. That’s appears to be the same hat that Peter is standing on in the new shot, seemingly confirming that he’s in the same location. Take a look below at the still below, from Age of Ultron, that offers perhaps the best look at the full statue:

This fancy new building is definitely the one taking the place of Avengers Tower, but the mystery about who now owns the building still remains. Some believe that this is the new Oscorp building, making way for the introduction of Norman Osborn to the MCU. Considering there has been significant attention given to this building in the Spider-Man solo movies, that’s a pretty safe bet.

The other popular theory is that this is the future Baxter Building, home to the Fantastic Four, who are now legally allowed to appear in the MCU. Mention of the Baxter Building or its new owners in Far From Home could be a great way to tease a future Fantastic Four debut, but there’s no telling when Marvel plans to bring those characters into the fold.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.