Spider-Man: Far From Home Writers Reveal How Avengers: Endgame “Blip” Changed the MCU

Many fans were eager to see what happened in Spider-Man: Far From Home, if only to learn how Marvel Studios could possibly follow up after the devastating events of Avengers: Endgame. Sure, everyone got a sweet adventure featuring Peter Parker, but there were still a lot of threads left after the Snap and the Blip that people were curious to learn about.

The newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe set up a lot for the future of the franchise, but it also showed how people dealt with Thanos snapping away half the population, followed by the Hulk eventually bringing them back. Spider-Man: Far From Home writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna have finally opened up on their duties to set the stage after this transformative event.

“You spend a lot of time in a room with the team just talking about all this stuff. There were some things we definitely talked about a lot,” Sommers explained to Variety. “‘Okay, let’s say you were in an airplane and you blipped and then you come back, but the airplane is not in the same place anymore, so do you just blip back in the sky? And then is it half of all life? Does that mean, like, cats and animals? And what happens to the bees? They’re already having so much trouble, the bees.’ So we got bogged down in the nitty-gritty.”

The team didn’t have much to go off of while crafting the film, only knowing that the Hulk would eventually bring everyone back in Avengers: Endgame by reversing the effects of Thanos’ snap — albeit five years later. So they had to deal with the minutia of half of ALL life disappearing, including creatures you wouldn’t expect.

“All life forms. Even down to the bacteria in your digestive system,” said McKenna. “We were wondering if we could make a whole plot point about people’s digestive systems that were really screwed up. Because Peter is a hero on the ground level, we wanted to see everything in the most trying part of a person’s life in a way which is high school. We really wanted to get into the nitty-gritty of it all, but in the most fun and the most realistic way to deal with these great cosmic things that happened in the previous movies. “

Fans can see how Peter Parker and the rest of the MCU adapts to the snap in Spider-Man: Far From Home, now playing in theaters.