‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Star Zendaya Gets Her Wisdom Teeth Pulled

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Zendaya had her wisdom teeth removed.

She posted about it on social media, beginning nine hours ahead of the event.

“I get my wisdom teeth taken out in 9 hours…fun times,” she tweeted.

She offered another update after the procedure.

“Posted my update on ig stories but there’s a couple more vids from right after the surgery that are cracking me up…I’ll post them later,” she tweeted. :It’s not as funny as the ones you see on here usually cause I’m actually making sense, but still, it’s funny to me lmao…Coming soon lol.”

Here’s one of those videos:

Later, Zendaya said she was “Still feelin weird but better lol.”

She then teased that she was “Debating on *whether or not I should post this wisdom teeth video on ig, cause I look a hot ass mess…,” and provided the “sneak peek” below.

Zendaya’s Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland also had his wisdom teeth removed recently.

Production on the Spider-Man: Far From Home has wrapped. Filming began in the United Kingdom in July. Production moved to Venice in September. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously confirmed that Spider-Man will be doing some traveling in the film.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said in a recent interview. “We film in London. We shot the first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Feige also stated that Spider-Man’s globetrotting isn’t the only reason the title was chosen.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Jake Gyllenhaal makes his MCU debut as Mysterio. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson have also been confirmed as returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as SHIELD agents Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5, 2019.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Avengers: Endgame on May 3rd.