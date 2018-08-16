Batman Easter Egg Spotted in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Spider-Man: Homecoming had quite a lot of Marvel homages and references, but it looks like one DC Comics one made it under the radar.

Reddit user deathstrokejt recently shared a screencap from Homecoming, which was taken during the first fight scene between Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Adrian Toomes/Vulture (Michael Keaton). In one segment of the scene, Vulture flies into the air in the silhouette of the moon — and his wings look just enough like an outline of the Batsignal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it’s anyone’s guess as to whether or not this was an intentional homage, it’s still a pretty delightful one, especially considering the fact that Keaton previously portrayed the Dark Knight. And as fans of the film surely know, it certainly wasn’t the only Batman reference that took place on the set of Homecoming.

“There’s a great scene – it’s not in the movie, it was cut short – where I carry the Vulture out of the flames when he nearly dies and I rescue him,” Holland explained in a recent interview. “And I lay him down on the sand and he says, I think the line was ‘Why did you save me?’ And I’m like, ‘because I’m Spider-Man,’ and then he goes, ‘But I’m Batman!’”

“I will never forget that,” Holland continued. “He was amazing to work with. Terrifying. That scene we shot in the car was so stressful, was so unbelievably stressful, and we shot it for a whole day and as soon as you’d call ‘cut’ he was like the nicest guy ever and you’d be talking about whatever, but then you’d call ‘action’ and he would sort of become this villain and I’d be like, ‘Okay, cut!’ But it was amazing to work with him.”

“He’s a badass,” Holland said in a previous interview. “We have a fight in the movie and I punch him. He turns around and says [in a deep voice], ‘I’m Batman.’ He kept doing Batman quotes on set.”

And while Keaton has officially dabbled in both the Marvel and DC space, it sounds like he doesn’t have a favorite, especially in terms of how the franchises came together.

“They’re really different in terms of how they’re made.” Keaton said in an interview last year. “You know think about what Tim did, Tim Burton, who to me is a just, there’s no one like him. He’s truly unique and an artist and I love working with him. The Marvel people are kind of amazing. There’s all that interconnected lore of you know, Iron Man and all the, I’ll tell you there are so many characters. You have no idea how many characters there are in the Marvel world that we haven’t even heard of yet.”

What do you think of Homecoming‘s Batman Easter egg? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.