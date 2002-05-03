One ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Star Wants Venom To Join The MCU

Film rights can be a complex thing, and you only have to look at Marvel to see why. Over the years, the company's most popular heroes have been licensed to several studios, and it has left Marvel Studios unable to use characters like the Fantastic Four. While the company did strike a deal to bring Spider-Man into its fold, the same cannot be said for guys like Venom, but one MCU star is holding out for hope anyways.

During a recent appearance at New York Comic Con, Jacob Batalon fessed up to his secret Venom dreams for Spider-Man. The actor, who plays Peter's best friend Ned, was asked by Screen Rant who his dream villain for Spider-Man: Homecoming's sequel would be. He had the following to say:

"It would be interesting to see, like, Venom, but that's just me though."

Continuing, Batalon said, "We'll see what happens. I'm not gonna say nothing else."

It is not surprising to hear that one of Spider-Man's stars wants Venom to dip into the MCU. After all, the villain is one of Marvel's most iconic, and his connection with Spider-Man is inherent. The two characters have a long history with one another, but it doesn't seem like Venom will crossover into the MCU anytime soon.

As many fans already know, Sony Pictures has its own plans for the Venom symbiote. The studio confirmed it was developing a spin-off film about the villain starring Tom Hardy, but Marvel Studios has stressed the film will not tie into the MCU. When Kevin Feige was asked about the possible crossover, the Marvel Studios head stressed he didn't know much about it.

"For now, there is no plan for Venom in the MCU," the producer told AlloCine back in June. "It's a Sony project."

Venom may not be able to enter the MCU anytime soon, but it can't hurt to imagine what-if. With Tom Hardy at the reigns, the symbiote will surely become a threat to be reckoned with, and Tom Holland's Spider-Man would be more than ready to take the villain down. That is, if the two fellows could exist in the same cinematic universe.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is out now on Digital HD and debuts on Blu-ray and DVD on October 17.