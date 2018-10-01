New ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Coming Soon

Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will drop its next trailer “soon,” producer Chris Miller announced on Twitter Monday.

The new look at the first-ever theatrical animated Spider-Man film is expected to come with Venom, the live-action Spider-Man-less spinoff starring Tom Hardy, which opens October 5.

Miller produces with longtime collaborator Phil Lord (The LEGO Movie), alongside Sony partners Avi Arad (Venom) and Amy Pascal (Spider-Man: Homecoming).

At the center of the Spider-Verse web is young rookie superhero Miles Morales (voice of Dope and The Get Down star Shameik Moore) in his big screen debut.

When showing off the film at Las Vegas’ CinemaCon in April, Miller dubbed Morales a “really unique character” and pointed out his differences from the original Peter Parker Spider-Man, allowing audiences to “get to experience the Spider-Man legend through this new and exciting lens.”

“It’s his Brooklyn upbringing, it’s his culture. He’s half-Puerto Rican, half-African-American, he’s a product of a happy and alive family, he’s 13-years-old,” Miller said of Miles, who comes under the tutelage of a dimension-hopping and out-of-shape Peter Parker (Jake Johnson).

Swinging into action alongside the Spider-Men are Gwen Stacy (voice of Bumblebee‘s Hailee Steinfeld), who is just one of many Spider-people encountered alongside other re-imagined takes on the wall-crawler, including appearances from fan-favorite comic book spins on the character like Spider-Man Noir (voice of Ghost Rider‘s Nicholas Cage) and Spider-Ham (voice of John Mulaney).

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) co-stars as Miles’ father, Jefferson Davis, alongside Mahershala Ali (Luke Cage) as Miles’ uncle, Aaron Davis, Liev Schreiber (X-Men Origins: Wolverine) as the Kingpin, and Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) as Aunt May.

Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman Tom Rothman characterized the animated film at CinemaCon as an “8-to-80 PG event film” and a “bright and shining Christmas present” for 2018, which he hailed as a “breakthrough in animation” and “a brand new take on the most iconic character of them all.”

“It’s a new visual and story universe where one of the most popular modern Spider-Man comic heroes, Miles Morales, can come to life at last,” Rothman said. “Fans have clamored for this young hero of color to have his own film, and [Lord and Miller] figured out how to do it.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters December 14.