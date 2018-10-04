‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Producer Teases Major NYCC News

Coming on the heels of a well-received second trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, producer Chris Miller is promising fans that there is more to come this week at New York Comic Con.

The producer, who tweeted earlier this week to call his shot ahead of the trailer dropping, has took to Twitter earlier today to promise that fans are “in for a treat” at the convention, which begins tomorrow at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

There were no hints as to what will be there, although “new Into the Spider-Verse stuff” feels like maybe a clip from the movie to us…

If you’re worried there won’t be any new INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE stuff to see at NYCC since the trailer already dropped, don’t be. You’re in for a treat. — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) October 3, 2018

Cast and filmmakers from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, billed as “from the creative minds of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller,” will give audiences an inside look at the movie in which “more than one can wear the mask,” on Saturday, October 6 at 11:30 a.m.

This new trailer gave fans their first looks at characters that we knew would be in the film, but had yet to see to this point. Villains like Scorpion and Kingpin made their debuts, along with heroic characters like Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, and Sp//dr. We also got to see the unmasked version of Gwen Stacy, who is sporting an epic haircut.

Of these new characters, Scorpion received the most drastic change in appearance, going from a classic green suit to an updated, bionic look. Kingpin remains a massive, broad-shouldered villain, although he does appear to be more grey in his color, possibly indicating that he’s from the same universe as Spider-Man Noir. Either way, with the various worlds colliding in this movie, there are bound to be plenty more villains for the team of Spider-heroes to fight.

What do you think of the new Into the Spider-Verse? Could this possibly be the best superhero movie of 2018?

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to arrive on December 14th.