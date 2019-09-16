Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Stars Reunite for New Apple+ Series

The ensemble cast of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse certainly made its mark when the film arrived last year, bringing to life the unique personalities of various Spider-family characters. No one would have ever thought that Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, Peni Parker, Spider-Man Noir, and Spider-Ham would have all worked well together in a team-up film, but the cast brought them all to life in such a way that every moment on screen these characters shine. It looks like Apple TV+ wants to try and recapture some of that magic with its new original series.

Apple TV+, the new streaming service launching November 1st, is bringing the early life of iconic poet Emily Dickinson to the small screen with one of its debut original series, Dickinson. Hailee Steinfeld, who voice Gwen Stacy in Spider-Verse, will play the titular role in the show, and she’s now being joined by Spider-Ham himself, John Mulaney.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to EW, Mulaney has been cast to play writer Henry David Thoreau on Dickinson, appearing alongside Steinfeld’s Emily. There are currently no details about the size or context of Mulaney’s role on the show.

This is the second major casting of the last week for Dickinson. It was confirmed on Friday that rapper Wiz Khalifa would be appearing on the show as the personification of Death.

The new series is going to dive into stories and themes from Dickinson’s life that many people may not have known.

“Perhaps they had access to sexual or sensual experiences that were beyond what we could imagine because they weren’t [pushed] into boxes,” creator Alena Smith told EW. “I was really interested in exploring regions of queerness and sexuality that maybe don’t really have names and didn’t at the time either.”

Are you looking forward to checking out Dickinson on Apple TV+? What other originals are you going to watch on the new streaming service? Let us know in the comments!

Dickinson launches on Apple TV+ on November 1st.