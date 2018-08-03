‘IT’ Star Chosen Jacobs Would Love to Play Miles Morales for Marvel

Ever since Miles Morales debuted in Marvel comics, fans have been clamoring to see the character brought to life in a live-action film. With Tom Holland currently playing Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we might not be seeing Miles in the foreseeable future, but were Miles to head to the big screen, IT star Chosen Jacobs would gladly bring the character to life.

When discussing which comic book characters the actor would like to play with ComicBook.com, Jacobs quickly replied, “Miles Morales. That would be awesome. Spider-Man, that would be really cool. Especially, too, because they’ve already done the Peter Parker Spider-Man, I feel like Miles Morales would be a cool Spider-Man to tackle.”

Jacobs isn’t the only one hoping to see Miles Morales join the MCU, as even Holland himself hopes to share the screen with the character in the near future.

“Miles Morales is another version of Spider-Man, and he is super cool,” Holland said, prompted by interviewer Xilla Valentine during a previous interview. “And he has different powers to Spider-Man, similar powers, and their storylines are intertwined.”

With Miles existing in a slightly different universe in the comics, we shouldn’t expect to see that team-up take place, but Holland was clearly excited by the concept.

“I’d love to work with Miles, I think it would be great,” Holland said. “We’ve definitely put the building blocks in. There’s been a few teases in the first film.”

Jacobs, who will also be seen in the Hulu series Castle Rock and next year’s IT: Chapter Two, isn’t limiting himself to Miles, as he expressed his interest in potentially tackling other comic book characters.

“And then also just Static Shock would be really cool. There’s so many great characters,” Jacobs pointed out. “Or even in the DC universe, Aquaman’s son, like in that version of the Young Justice type style of DC. Those are some potentials that I would definitely be agreeable for.”

While Miles’ debut in the live-action world might be a ways off, fans will get to see an animated version of the character on the big screen on December 14th, voiced by Shameik Moore.

In the meantime, fans of Jacobs can tune in to Castle Rock on Hulu, with new episodes debuting on Wednesdays, and catch IT: Chapter Two when it hits theaters on September 6, 2019.

