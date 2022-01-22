Spider-Man: No Way Home Poised to Reclaim Top Spot at the Box Office

After relinquishing the number-one position at the box office to Scream last weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home looks set to regain the top spot on the box office chart this weekend. Spider-Man: No Way Home, in its sixth weekend since opening, will bring in an estimated $13.5 million at the North American box office. That will bring its intimidating domestic box office cume to $720.4 million. Meanwhile, Scream — the fifth film in the beloved horror series — will fall into second place, dropping 61% compared to last weekend with $11.7 million. The film’s new total will stand at $50.6 million.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is Sony’s highest-grossing movie ever. It was ComicBook.com’s favorite comic book movie of 2021, and ComicBook.com’s Spencer Perry awarded the film a 4-out-of-5 five score in his review. He writes:

“Spider-Man: No Way Home marks a clear line in the sand for this character, a delineation point of where things might go. Throughout the movie, the implication is that this huge story must be told so that things can go back to being smaller, friendly-neighborhood sized, but can they? Will Marvel and Sony allow a follow-up to this movie to actually be contained? The economics of modern Hollywood would certainly lead you to believe the answer is ‘No,’ but Marvel and Sony leave things in an interesting place and clearly have a Peter Parker suited to handle more. If it is the end, though, it has the best final shot of any of the Marvel Studios Spider-Man movies.”

Jon Watts directs Spider-Man: No Way Home, closing out his trilogy of MCU Spider-Man movies. Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker, with Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Returning villains include Jamie Foxx as Electro, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

What do you think of Spider-Man: No Way Home regaining the top spot at the box office? Let us know in the comments. The complete list of top 10 movies at the box office follows. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Week Six

Weekend: $13.5 million

$13.5 million Total: $720.4 million



Jon Watts directed Spider-Man: No Way Home from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, and Marisa Tomei.

2. Scream

Week Two

Weekend: $11.7 million

$11.7 million Total: $50.6 million

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, Calif., a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett direct Scream from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The film stars Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell.

3. Sing 2

Week Five

Weekend: $8.27 million

$8.27 million Total: $128.2 million



Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch — he has to find and persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Garth Jennings wrote and directed Sing 2, with Christophe Lourdelet co-directing. The film’s voice cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Jennings, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders, Nick Offerman, Bobby Cannavale, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Chelsea Peretti, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Adam Buxton, and Bono.

4. Redeeming Love

Opening Weekend

Total: $4 million

Angel, who was sold into prostitution as a child, has survived through hatred and self-loathing in 1850s California. When she meets Michael Hosea, she discovers there is no brokenness that love can’t heal.

D. J. Caruso directs Redeeming Love from a screen he co-wrote with Francine Rivers, based on Rivers’ 1991 novel of the same name. The film stars Abigail Cowen, Tom Lewis, and Logan Marshall-Green.

5. The King’s Man

Week Five

Weekend: $1.76 million

$1.76 million Total: $31.4 million



One man must race against time to stop history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they get together to plot a war that could wipe out millions of people and destroy humanity.

Matthew Vaughn directed The King’s Man from a screenplay he co-wrote with Karl Gajdusek. It’s a prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service, based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

6. The 355

Week Three

Weekend: $1.53 million

$1.53 million Total: $31.4 million



CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown joins forces with a rival German agent, a cutting-edge computer specialist and a Colombian psychologist when a top-secret weapon falls into the hands of a group of mercenaries. Together, the four women embark on a breakneck mission to save the world while staying one step ahead of a mysterious figure who’s tracking their every move.

Simon Kinberg directs The 355 from a screenplay he co-wrote with Theresa Rebeck. It stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger, and Lupita Nyong’o.

7. American Underdog

Week Five

Weekend: $1.3 million

$1.3 million Total: $23.2 million



The inspirational true story of Kurt Warner, who overcomes years of challenges and setbacks to become a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. Just when his dreams seem all but out of reach, it’s only with the support of his wife, Brenda, and the encouragement of his family, coaches and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is.

Andrew and Jon Erwin directed American Underdog. The film stars Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, and Dennis Quaid.

8. The King’s Daughter

Opening Weekend

Total: $750,000

Hoping to achieve immortality, King Louis XIV captures a mermaid and steals her life force, but a discovery by his illegitimate daughter threatens to ruin the king’s plans.

Sean McNamara directs The King’s Daughter from a screenplay by Barry Berman and James Schamus, based on the 1997 novel The Moon and the Sun by Vonda N. McIntyre. It stars Pierce Brosnan, Kaya Scodelario, and Benjamin Walker.

9. Licorice Pizza

Week Nine

Weekend: $703,000

$703,000 Total: $10.8 million

Alana Kane and Gary Valentine grow up, run around and fall in love in California’s San Fernando Valley in the 1970s.

Paul Thomas Anderson wrote and directed Licorice Pizza. It stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdie.

10. West Side Story

Week Seven

Weekend: $696,500

$696,500 Total: $35 million



Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks — two rival gangs vying for control of the streets.

Steven Spielberg directs West Side Story from a screenplay written by Tony Kushner, based on the stage musical of the same name by West Side Story by Jerome Robbins, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Arthur Laurents (itself based on William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet). The film stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, and Rita Moreno.