After reaching close to the summit with its Monday box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially crossed the $500 million mark at the US box office, marking the first film in Sony Pictures history to reach that accomplishment. Official numbers have not yet been released but the Marvel Studios co-production definitely reached the marker and is now almost certainly in the Top 15 movies of all-time domestically (H/T Variety), having almost certainly beaten out the 2017 live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. Let’s break down the box office success of the movie below and how it relates to Sony’s studio history, the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and domestic box office totals at large.

Though Spider-Man: No Way Home is technically the highest grossing Sony Pictures release domestically, when factoring inflation adjustments in it’s still only the #4 movie from Sony. Just ahead of No Way Home, again, inflation adjusted, is 1997’s Men In Black with $250.69 million domestic haul, adjusted to $500.28 million (No Way Home may have actually surpassed this already); 2004’s Spider-Man 2 with a $373.5 million, adjusted to $550.96 million after inflation; and the original 2002 Sam Raimi Spider-Man movie with a $403.7 million hail which is adjusted to $636.48 million. Considering the trajectory of No Way Home, it could land as #2 on that list by the time it’s done.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s shift to the MCU, where only four other movies out of the 27 total films in the “franchise” are above Spider-Man: No Way Home, making it the #5 MCU movie domestically. Sitting at #4 on the list is 2012’s Marvel’s The Avengers with $623.3 million; at #3 Avengers: Infinity War with $678.8 million; at #2 Black Panther with $700.059 million; and finally #1 Avengers: Endgame with $858 million. It’s possible that Spider-Man: No Way Home could pass The Avengers, but it will take a minor miracle (and lower COVID-19 infection numbers).

Finally, the domestic Top 15 as a total. Just ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($515.2 million), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($532.1 million), The Dark Knight ($533.72 million), The Lion King (2019) ($543.6 million), and Incredibles 2 ($608 million). All five of these seem like movies that No Way Home will be able to leapfrog within the next three weeks, which would put it in the Top 10 Domestic movies of all-time. Star Wars: The Force Awakens remains the #1 movie at the domestic box office with a $936.6 million domestically, a pipe dream for Spider-Man: No Way Home to achieve at this point as The Force Awakens had brought in $71 million more than No Way Home at this same point in its release.