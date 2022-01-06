Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller Tease Miles’ Next Adventure

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse already won one Academy Award for Sony Pictures Animation, and if Phil Lord and Chris Miller get their way, its follow-up will land another Oscar. Only a teaser has been unveiled about the feature film so far, but it pushes the concept of a multiverse to the forefront, featuring a fistfight between Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Oscar Isaacs’ Spider-Man 2099.

In an interview with IndieWire, the filmmakers teased the scope of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse by saying it’ll go nowhere you expect.

“It’s been fun to have the confidence,” Lord told the website. “And to go even harder and push the medium even further and take Miles [Morales] to places you couldn’t imagine.”

In a separate interview last year, the duo said the teaser is only the smallest of tastes of what fans will end up getting in the final version of the film.

“Well we’re just getting started. In the first look you get just a taste of what we’re going for,” they told Entertainment Weekly (via Twitter). “Every dimension looks and feels radically different from all the others. They all look like they were drawn by a different artist.”

“It’s an opportunity to build on that visual foundation and push it to bold new places,” the duo added. “Some of the groundbreaking art techniques the team has developed for this movie have blown us away. It’s going to be an exciting experience for audiences like nothing anyone’s seen.”

So far, only Moore, Isaac, Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), and Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker) have been confirmed to return. Issa Rae is one of the film’s newcomers, having previously been cast as the Jessica Drew version of Spider-Woman.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is currently slated for a release on October 7th, but what do you think? How did you feel about the first look at the new Spider-Verse sequel? Which new Spider-People are you hoping to see in the new film? Let us know all of your thoughts about Spider-Man and everything Into the Spider-Verse in the comments!