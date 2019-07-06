Spider-Man Spiderverse Fan Poster Unites Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield

Spider-Man: Far From Home definitely featured a few surprises, especially in those end credits scenes, and one fan loves the possibilities that brings up. Far From Home is the final Marvel Studios film in Phase 3 and the first one that shows the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, but it’s also the film that sets the table for Phase 4, and it does so in two rather amazing ways. As you can see in the poster below, that got one fan’s gears turning as to what could be in the future, and if this is the case you can definitely count us in. Spoilers incoming for Spider-Man: Far From Home, so if you haven’t seen it you’ve been warned.

Artist spdrmnkyxxiii posted their newest poster creation on Instagram, and it seems to draw an idea from the first end credits shocker that shows a popular figure from a previous Spider-Man universe alive and well. That would be none other than J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson, who starts his anti-Spider-Man campaign in full force after Mysterio’s doctored footage is released.

That got spdrmnkyxxiii to thinking about what the future holds, resulting in the slick poster you see below. The poster imagines a Spider-Man movie that features all of the previous Spider-Men in one movie titled Spiderverse, including Holland, Tobey Maguire (Sam Raimi Trilogy), and Andrew Garfield (Marc Webb films).

It looks epic, and we know fans would love to see the franchise’s various leads come together in one movie, working together to take down an equally compelling villain lineup, perhaps the Sinister Six? You can check out the poster above.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Smulders, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. You can check out the official description below.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters now.

Would you like to see all of the movie Spider-Men come together in one film? Let us know in the comments!