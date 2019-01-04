Stan Lee Biography in the Works From Vulture Writer

It has been a couple of months since the world lost the great comics legend, Stan Lee, and it was only a matter of time before a new biography about the creator would come into play.

Abraham Riesman, writer for New York Magazine and Vulture, will be taking on the biographical project for Penguin Random House.

Some personal news: I’m writing a biography of Stan Lee for @penguinrandom‘s @CrownPublishing imprint! It’s tentatively slated to come out in the autumn of 2020. Any/all advice on how the hell one writes a book would be greatly appreciated. pic.twitter.com/U8Ue1hV4Lp — Abraham Riesman אברהם ריסמן (@abrahamjoseph) January 4, 2019

The attached blurb includes the title of the book, Ever Upward: The Lives of Stan Lee, and is described as “a biography of the legendary Marvel Comics creator and impresario, based on extensive new interviews and research, fro Lee’s modest upbringing as the child of Jewish immigrants in NYC through his creative heyday, transformation into an international celebrity, and tumultuous final years.”

Riesman is a Harvard graduate who has a wide range of writings, from articles on Judaism and Zionism to in-depth looks at the latest superhero films. The writer recently shared some of his favorite 2018 works on his website, which included a profile on Christopher Priest, the first black full-time superhero comics writer, who Riesman dubbed “the man who made Black Panther cool.”

Many biographies about Lee already exist, but this will be the first since his passing. To learn more about Riesman, you can check out his website’s bio here and his Twitter account here.

Stan Lee would have been 96 on December 28th, sparking even more love for the legendary creator in recent weeks. We remember him fondly for all of his contributions to entertainment, but especially the co-creation of characters such as Spider-Man, the X-Men, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, the Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch and Ant-Man.

In addition to being the most famous and prominent comics creator in history, Lee has become a cameo staple in all of the Marvel films. He has made appearance in everything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the Fox and Sony films. Since his passing, we’ve already seen his touching voice cameo in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in which Lee presents our main hero, Miles Morales, with his very own Spider-Man costume.

Thankfully, Lee filmed some more cameos before he passed, so we aren’t done seeing him on the big screen just yet.

