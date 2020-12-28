Marvel Fans Remember Stan Lee On What Would Have Been His 98th Birthday

Stan Lee is a name synonymous with Marvel Comics but it is also one which strikes hope and joy into many people's hearts. The man responsible for steering the Marvel ship alongside the likes of Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, John Romita Sr., and more has created characters and stories which inspire readers and viewers endlessly. Stan Lee himself has quite an inspiring story, having faced Marvel Comics being shutdown and simply giving away books to try to get people to read them back when they weren't selling. Although Stan passed away in November of 2018, fans are celebrating the creative genius on what would have been his 98th birthday.

Stan had a hand in the creation of Spider-Man, The Avengers, The X-Men and hundreds of other characters for Marvel and other publishers during the course of his career. As the face of the publisher for decades, Lee cultivated an image as the godfather of comics, and became the ambassador between comics and the outside world. He spent much of his later years attending various conventions and meeting fans, celebrating the work which has now been passed on top new writers, illustrators, filmmakers, and actors.

In the tweets and Instagram posts below, some of Stan Lee's biggest fans share their memories and celebration of the Marvel mastermind on his birthday.