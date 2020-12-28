Marvel Fans Remember Stan Lee On What Would Have Been His 98th Birthday
Stan Lee is a name synonymous with Marvel Comics but it is also one which strikes hope and joy into many people's hearts. The man responsible for steering the Marvel ship alongside the likes of Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, John Romita Sr., and more has created characters and stories which inspire readers and viewers endlessly. Stan Lee himself has quite an inspiring story, having faced Marvel Comics being shutdown and simply giving away books to try to get people to read them back when they weren't selling. Although Stan passed away in November of 2018, fans are celebrating the creative genius on what would have been his 98th birthday.
Stan had a hand in the creation of Spider-Man, The Avengers, The X-Men and hundreds of other characters for Marvel and other publishers during the course of his career. As the face of the publisher for decades, Lee cultivated an image as the godfather of comics, and became the ambassador between comics and the outside world. He spent much of his later years attending various conventions and meeting fans, celebrating the work which has now been passed on top new writers, illustrators, filmmakers, and actors.
In the tweets and Instagram posts below, some of Stan Lee's biggest fans share their memories and celebration of the Marvel mastermind on his birthday.
Iron Man
View this post on Instagram
Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr. shared a photo with Stan Lee, one holding the arc reactor which was a testament to Tony Stark's hidden heart and the other holding a Gillette prototype razor themed around Iron Man.
The Boss
Remembering @TheRealStanLee on his birthday ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/R7wHw0mWYy— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 28, 2020
Graphic designer BossLogic had a special piece ready to go to celebrate Stan Lee.
Cameo King
“And now, until we meet again, may the blessings of Asgard be showered upon you!”
― Stan Lee#BornOnThisDay pic.twitter.com/eNvs8SiEIA— Alexandra ☂︎ #TeamLoki (@MischiefAndFun) December 28, 2020
Who is better at cameos than Stan Lee? Behind-the-scenes photos above, in-movie screenshots below.
prevnext
Happy Birthday Stan Lee ❤️ pic.twitter.com/finlC5t00c— RoseScape ❤️🎄 (@BlackScapeRose) December 28, 2020
Animated Stan
Happy Birthday, Stan Lee! 💙 pic.twitter.com/paJPSWdLJD— Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) December 28, 2020
Of course, Stan Lee's cameos also happen in animated form, hitting all of the feels!
Comic Love
Classic #StanLee pic.twitter.com/mn8doF7BPA— Kevin Maher (@KevinGeeksOut) December 28, 2020
The video just goes to show Stan's deep appreciation for comics which inspires many to continue reading and loving.
A Favorite Chris
Stan Lee being me for 17 seconds. Happy Birthday Stan 💙 pic.twitter.com/2WQDjpM1t1— joe ❅ (@dilfevans) December 28, 2020
Everybody has a favorite Hollywood Chris, right? For Stan, it's a relationship with Chris Evans that wins out.
My Memory
One of my first interviews, ever.
My awkward, 23-year-old self got tossed in unexpectedly to interview Stan Lee back in 2015. He was an absolute treat and made it very easy to have fun and believe in what I was doing.
Happy birthday, Stan. Legend.pic.twitter.com/A3Yrew2XXv— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 28, 2020
For me, my favorite memory of Stan, is getting the opportunity to interview him early in my career here at ComicBook.com. It was a last minute interview which was tossed my way as a surprise and my awkward self had little experience on such a big stage! Stan made it easy and was encouraging throughout. Just a legend of a person.
Happy birthday, Stan Lee! Excelsior