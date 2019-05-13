Stan Lee’s Former Business Partner Charged With Elder Abuse

Stan Lee’s former business partner and friend Keya Morgan has officially been charged with elder abuse. The charge was filed on Friday in Los Angeles with five separate counts, dating back to June of 2018. Lee passed away in December of 2018.

“It was back in July when Lee’s legal team filed docs requesting a restraining order against Morgan,” TMZ reports. “In the docs, Stan’s attorneys claimed Morgan mishandled more than $5 million of Stan’s money and he had suffered severe physical and emotional injuries because of Morgan. The docs also claimed Keya tried to isolate Stan from his family and moved him to an undisclosed location.” A warrant has been issued for Morgan’s arrest.

The restraining order previously requested would go on to be granted further down the line by a federal judge. At the time, Morgan told TMZ, “For over 10 years I have shown nothing but love, respect & kindness to Stan Lee, & his wife, a fact he has repeated countless times.” Morgan went on to defend against the claims, aggressively. “This is a witchhunt by his daughter and her lawyer against me because she cannot stand the fact Stan likes me so much. I will 100% prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the allegations against me are false. The truth will come out.”

Lee was 95-years-old when he passed away in December, with the cause of death being listed as heart failure and breathing issues on his official death certificate as the cause of death.

This is not the first time Lee has been reported as the victim of elder abuse. In April of 2018, it was reported that Lee’s legal team had filed against Morgan, along with Jerardo Olivarez and Kirk Schenck for elder abuse which had been influencing Lee and his late wife Joan’s daughter in her spending habits. This allegedly prompted Lee’s daughter to obtain and spend more of the family’s money than she otherwise would have or needed to.

Lee recently appeared in Avengers: Endgame, which the Russo Brothers revealed was the last cameo Lee had shot for Marvel films prior to his passing.

As the story develops, ComicBook.com will continue to update with the latest news.