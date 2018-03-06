Stan Lee’s Cameo In ‘Thor: Rangarok’ Officially Released Online

Stan Lee’s cameos are a highlight of all Marvel films, and now you can check out his scene in Thor: Ragnarok.

The Marvel creator has appeared in just about every Marvel film, and his latest appearance came in Thor: Ragnarok. As you can see in the scene, Lee plays a pivotal part in Thor losing his trademark long hair, which happens after he is put into Sakaar’s gladiatorial arena.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thor’s threats of his mighty wrath go unheeded and even get a warning from Lee, who wields a rather destructive looking pair of sheers that you would never see in a Great Clips. Thor then changes his tone to begging, but the pleading doesn’t have any effect.

You can watch the scene in full in the video above, and you can also check out Yondu’s cut scene here.

Lee will also have a cameo in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, though it will be hard to top the one from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which had Lee hanging out with a group of Watchers and telling them stories. Infinity War does present plenty of cool opportunities though, so we’ll be interested to see what the Russo Brothers come up with.

As for Thor: Ragnarok, the movie was incredibly successful for Marvel Studios and seems to have reinvigorated the Thor brand overall. The new film was produced on a budget of $180 million, and domestically alone brought in over $314 million. Internationally it did even better, grossing over $538 million. Worldwide it resulted in a stellar $853 million total, the highest of all the Thor films.

The first Thor pulled in around $181 million domestically, with Thor: The Dark World making a small jump up to $206 million. Ragnarok would jump more than $100 million, an impressive feat for a series 3 films in.

The same can be said for its worldwide totals. The first Thor pulled in $449 million, while the sequel would make a substantial jump to $644 million. Ragnarok would jump more than $200 million in this regard, but also added stellar critical reviews to the mix as well.

Thor: Ragnarok is available on Digital HD now, Blu-ray, and DVD now.