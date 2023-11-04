Taraja Ramsess, Avengers: Endgame and Black Panther Stuntman, Dies at 41

Taraja Ramsess, a stuntman known for his work on Avengers: Endgame and Black Panther, has passed away at age 41. The tragic news broke earlier this week that Ramsess was killed alongside two of his children on Halloween night in a car accident in Atlanta, Georgia. The news was initially reported by local affiliate WSB-TV. Ramsess died along with his 13-year-old daughter, Sundari, and 1-month-old daughter, Fugibo, after their car hit a tractor-trailer that had broken down on the highway. Ramsess' 10-year-old son is also in critical condition while his other 3-year-old child was hospitalized. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family, which you can view here.

"Akili Ramsess, a dear friend and colleague to so many, lost her eldest son, the beautiful and talented Taraja, and two of her grandchildren – Taraja's 13-year-old daughter Sundari and 8-week-old daughter Fujibo – in a horrific traffic accident on Oct. 31. Her 10-year-old grandson, Kisasi is on life support, continuing to fight. We are not sure what her immediate needs are, but we know there will be many. Anyone who knows Akili knows that her greatest joys are her three boys and 10 grandchildren. Her love and devotion to her family knows no limits," the GoFundMe reads.

"We will continue to update this posting with more information as it becomes available and as Akili and her family are ready to release it. I know you share our feelings that this devastating loss is unfathomable, and we are just trying to take a first step in helping Akili down the very long road ahead. Please give what you can."

Ramsess' filmography also included stunt work on Avengers: Infinity War, Black Lightning, Bad Boys For Life, The Suicide Squad, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Atlanta, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Creed III, and They Cloned Tyrone. He also worked in the art department on various projects with a focus on props and set dressing. His credits included Halloween II (2009), The Vampire Diaries, Fast Five, Teen Wolf, The Walking Dead, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and Furious 7.

Ramsess' friend Tony Tucci spoke to WSB-TV about the accident.

"When I first heard about it, I broke down," Tucci said. "I had to sit down ... He was always a family man. They would come and sit and watch him train, and they would jump in and start training to."

"He was always sharing his experiences, happy and glad to be part of that community," Tucci added. "During the screening of Black Panther, he couldn't stop talking about it. He was so happy to be a part of it."

Our thoughts are with Ramsess' friends and family at this difficult time.