Tessa Thompson Directly Addresses Status Of Valkyrie After ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Many have wondered what the status of Tessa Thompson‘s Valkyrie is after the events of Avengers Infinity War, and now she’s addressed that question directly and in the clearest way possible.

Thompson’s Valkyrie wasn’t actually seen in Avengers: Infinity War during that initial scene between Thanos, his Black Order, and the Asgardians who they ambushed. While Loki, Heimdall, and many Asgardians met their fate at that site, Valkyrie wasn’t in the group, and when someone asked her if Valkyrie disintegrated Thompson said: “No, she’s in one piece and THRIVING 🤺”.

It doesn’t get much more clear than that right?

No, she’s in one piece and THRIVING 🤺 //t.co/AUuyAMoCbf — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) September 29, 2018

We knew that Valkyrie wasn’t among the dead previously thanks to Infinity War co-director Joe Russo, who addressed the questions during a school-sponsored Q&A at the University of Iowa, who he is an alumnus of. When someone asked about Valkyrie he did confirm that she survived the Ambush, though he did not say how or who survived with her.

He did say that several escape pods were dispatched from the ship during and before the battle between the Asgardians and Thanos, so one theory is that she was dispatched with them to protect them since most of them are civilians. We’re hoping Korg is among the survivors, but Russo wouldn’t budge on giving that fact away.

We’ll (hopefully) see Valkyrie next in Avengers 4, as the heroes left mount an offensive against the wielder of the Infinity Gauntlet to set things right. We say wielder since we assume it will be Thanos, but there’s always the chance it could end up being Nebula or someone else before the credits roll.

Infinity War claimed the lives of Spider-Man, Groot, Star-Lord, Gamora, Scarlet Witch, Winter Soldier, Falcon, Mantis, Doctor Strange, and more, and we’re interested to see who makes it back to the world of the living and more importantly how they make it back. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.