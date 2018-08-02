This is the Thanos & Gamora Cosplay To End All Cosplay

Attention Thanos cosplayers: it’s over. Time to put away the Infinity Gauntlet and retire to a nice, peaceful farm on Titan because this Thanos and Gamora cosplay has just won it all.

Cosplayer Kino Kaoru recently attended AsiaPOP Comicon in a truly epic Thanos cosplay, but what really set Kaoru apart from others dressing as the Mad Titan is that he dressed up his daughter as Little Gamora. The pair’s take on one of the more emotional scenes in Avengers: Infinity War might be one of the best cosplays ever. You can check out a photo of the incredible costumes below (via Reddit).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kaoru himself posted video of the cosplay in action at AsiaPOP to Facebook and included a few more details about how the costume came to be.

“Thanos cosplay by me. Little Gamora cosplay by my Daughter Shay Denorte. Costumes made by me and my wife. Mostly EVA foam and leatherette freehand built from scratch. Thanos face 3D printed. File by do3d. Infinity Gauntlet is a Hasbro Marvel Legends replica,” Kaoru wrote in the video’s caption.

For those who might have somehow forgotten, the scene from Infinity War the father-daughter pair is cosplaying is a flashback to Gamora’s origin, specifically the day Thanos entered her life. In the scene we see Thanos’ forces invade Zen-Whoberi and young Gamora is separated from her mother in the chaos. While the Black Order proceeds to murder half the planet’s population — including Gamora’s parents — the young girl confronts the Mad Titan. Thanos takes an interest in the child, giving her a knife, and walking away with her while her people are slaughtered. It’s a devastating scene, made even more so when Thanos later sacrifices Gamora to obtain the Soul Stone.

Of course, while this incredible Thanos cosplay takes the cake, there have been other notable Thanos cosplays at recent conventions. At San Diego Comic-Con earlier this month, one cosplayer went viral with their unique take on the Mad Titan. “Cholo Thanos” became a surprise sensation of the convention, complete with the hilarious “Infinity Chancla” — a jewel-bedazzled slipper not unlike those Hispanic mothers and grandmothers might use as punishment.

What do you think of this amazing Thanos and Gamora cosplay? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.