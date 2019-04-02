Thanos Debuts New Weapon in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

Thanos is imposing enough with the all-powerful Infinity Gauntlet by his side, but in Avengers: Endgame he is also getting a new weapon since one can never be too safe. The new weapon has been showcased in a number of action figures and concept art designs for Endgame, but it finally made its official debut in the newest Avengers: Endgame special look Marvel Studios released this morning. The new double bladed sword appeared at Thanos‘ side in the new footage, though might have been a little too busy looking at that fantastic shot of the Marvel Avengers trio to notice it.

Towards the end of the footage, we see the big three, which consists of Iron Man, Captian America, and Thor walking up to Thanos. This appears to take place on Titan, as there’s nothing but rubble and debris around. Thanos sits on a piece of rubble as he awaits their approach, and as you can see in the photo below his new sword sits beside him leaning up against the rock.

You can see just how imposing the blade is, and since it has blades on either side this will be extremely lethal in close range. Not to mention that whole “I have all the Infinity Stones on my hand” thing. Needless to say, Thanos is deadlier than ever, and the new sword will only make him deadlier.

The trailer seems to indicate that the team of Avengers (along with new recruit Captain Marvel) flies out to Titan to attempt to set things right, but what isn’t clear is when this takes place in the film. Marvel is being very secretive with the project, so this could all be from an initial attempt to take down Thanos that ultimately goes awry.

If that’s the case then that could explain why the Avengers have to do some Quantum Realm hijinks to get things set right, failing to take him down here. This could also be the part of the film where Thanos loses the Gauntlet, perhaps to Nebula like in the comics. This could then necessitate them teaming up and having to take her down as they did in the books or at least a twist on that. We’ll be interested to see how this plays out, and we can’t wait until we have more answers. You can find the official description below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

