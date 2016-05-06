The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 2 Sees a Marvel Hero Fall in Battle

✖

The second episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dropped on Disney+ this morning and finally saw Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) together again after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Bucky goes to see Sam after seeing the news that John Walker (Wyatt Russell) is the new Captain America and ends up joining his fellow Avenger on his quest to track down the Flash Smashers. During a confrontation with some new super-soldiers, tragedy struck and an important team member was lost. RIP Red Wing!

Falcon's trusty combat and reconnaissance drone made its (sorry, Sam, *his) debut in Captain America: Civil War. There's an ongoing bit that Bucky hates the little machine, but even he seemed a little sorry for Sam when Red Wing was smashed by one of the new super-soldiers. This was actually Sam's second Red Wing as the first was not attached to his Falcon suit when he turned to dust during the events of Avengers: Infinity War and was presumably left behind in Wakanda.

Red Wing may be gone for now, but we have a feeling Sam will eventually get a new version of his favorite tech. At least, fans sure hope so! Many took to social media after the new episode dropped to express their sadness over the Red Wing loss. You can check out a tweet below:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

