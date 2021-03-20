The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Marvel Fans Are Having Strong Reactions to the Episode's Shocking Ending

The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now available to stream on Disney+! Fans are loving the Marvel show's first entry and they have some big feelings about the return of Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). Warning: Spoilers Ahead! At the beginning of the episode, Sam decides to give the famous shield he inherited from Captain America in Avengers: Endgame to the Smithsonian. However, the episode ended with the extremely upsetting reveal that the government decided to give the shield to a "new Captain America," who is being played by Wyatt Russell.

"The idea of whether or not a Black man could become Captain America just felt like a huge moment and a huge opportunity," head writer Malcolm Spellman previously told EW.

Naturally, fans are not happy to see Sam being slighted, especially after he helped save the world from Thanos. While we're hoping the six-episode series will end with the shield back in Sam's possession, it's also fun to hate on the new replacement. You can check out some of the reactions from fans below...