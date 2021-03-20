The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Marvel Fans Are Having Strong Reactions to the Episode's Shocking Ending
The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now available to stream on Disney+! Fans are loving the Marvel show's first entry and they have some big feelings about the return of Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). Warning: Spoilers Ahead! At the beginning of the episode, Sam decides to give the famous shield he inherited from Captain America in Avengers: Endgame to the Smithsonian. However, the episode ended with the extremely upsetting reveal that the government decided to give the shield to a "new Captain America," who is being played by Wyatt Russell.
"The idea of whether or not a Black man could become Captain America just felt like a huge moment and a huge opportunity," head writer Malcolm Spellman previously told EW.
Naturally, fans are not happy to see Sam being slighted, especially after he helped save the world from Thanos. While we're hoping the six-episode series will end with the shield back in Sam's possession, it's also fun to hate on the new replacement. You can check out some of the reactions from fans below...
Facts
All of us to US Agent at the end of #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/kdnEPIwr2h— BluRay𝔸ngel (@BluRayAngel) March 19, 2021
Sorry Not Sorry
On the behalf of all mcu viewers, we do not stan this man #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/0svWfozdHc— PapaKoala✨ (@PapaKoalaYT) March 19, 2021
You Have to Laugh
What you order vs when it arrives#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier#FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/D2OPs9jrI7— TFAWS ERA (@mcustan_chrisE) March 19, 2021
Where's the Lie?
#FalconAndWinterSoldier spoilers— irene🌌 (@irenee_83) March 19, 2021
The show villain // the actual villain pic.twitter.com/PXI6sUkTBD
Offense Taken
#FalconAndWinterSoldier Spoilers— Este 🕸️ (@spideysbabygirl) March 19, 2021
SAM GAVE THE SHEILD TO HONOR STEVE’S LEGACY YOU B*TCHES HOW DARE YOU pic.twitter.com/iy6MxaERjs
Can't Unsee It
Different characters, same "sonofabitch" vibes#FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/pJOavNzhBy— Jean-Luc Herr (@SternflottenCap) March 19, 2021
Mood
#FalconAndWinterSoldier SPOILERS!!!— Mylee | FATWS SPOILERS (@MyleeDean) March 19, 2021
"please welcome our new captain america" pic.twitter.com/g1eqpUGL75
Back Away From the Shield
me at the end of the episode #FalconAndWinterSoldier #TFATWSspoilers pic.twitter.com/AmnDYXryyK— 🌙 (@harukasmoak) March 19, 2021
Great Question
Yall think Darcy likes the new captain america? #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/pYKJjJQ1b9— PapaKoala✨ (@PapaKoalaYT) March 19, 2021
BRB Crying
Me at the end of the first episode #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/r4rJc9HjtG— Adam (@ThomasDavidAdam) March 19, 2021
Can't Wait For More
Props to Wyatt Russell for successfully establishing a repugnant character with no lines and only a few seconds of screen time #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/GgAea80iRL— Herostratus (@Herostratus356) March 19, 2021