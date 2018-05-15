‘The Gifted’ Moves to New Day and Time for Season 2

Fox’s X-Men television series The Gifted will be moving to a new night for its second season.

Fox has revealed its fall 2018 schedule ahead of this afternoon’s upfront presentation. The schedule reveals that The Gifted will air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET ahead of the just-renewed Lethal Weapon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fox has not revealed the series’ return date.

The Gifted‘s first season was broadcast on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET following Lucifer.

The Gifted creator and showrunner Matt Nix spoke to ComicBook.com following the first season’s finale and how Lorna’s defection to the Hellfire Club will shape season two.

“So, going into Season Two, you know, things will have changed, and they will change for everybody, and they’re all going to have to rediscover and redefine their relationship to society,” Nix said. “But then one thing I also think a lot about in Season Two is, when you think about the movies, generally speaking, they have to define, ‘There’s two sides. There’s this side and there’s this side.’ Well, we, for this first 13-episode run, we’ve already kind of explored the idea that they’re not exactly on different sides, the beginnings of the Hellfire Club and the Mutant Underground. They’re kind of working towards the same goals, and they’re in a position where they kind of need to team up. I mean, there’s not a lot else they could do.

“And then, going into take two, I like the idea of that there are all sorts of ways of dealing with this new circumstance that everybody finds themselves in, and not everybody’s going to agree, and not everybody’s going to choose one of the sides that we’ve defined on the show. Exploring those other sides too. I think it’s going to be very interesting. There are going to be common enemies, people who are more aligned with one side than other. There are going to be people who are completely selfish in their motives. All of those things are going to come out in Season Two, where the situation for mutants has got considerably more complicated.”

In a separate interview, Nix also teased that season two may reveal more about the events of 7/15, the mutant incident that shaped much of anti-mutant sentiment and politics as seen in The Gifted.

Skyler Samuels, who plays the Frost sisters – known as the Stepford Cuckoos or Three-in-One in Marvel Comics – has been upgraded to a series regular in Season Two, suggesting she will have a larger role to play as Polaris’ ally in the Hellfire Club.

No further details on The Gifted‘s second season have been revealed as of yet, but Fox may have something in store for today’s upfront presentation.

Are you excited for The Gifted‘s second season? Let us know in the comments!