The Marvels Gets a Huge Wave of Funko Pops

The upcoming MCU film The Marvels was slated to hit theaters today, July 28th before moving to its current timeslot on November 10th. However, Funko is moving ahead what would have been a launch day Pop drop. The wave is a sizable one, with a collection of exclusives paired with numerous common figures.

In addition to The Marvels lineup, Funko also released a new Gravik Funko Pop inspired by the Secret Invasion series on Disney+, the first since their Nick Fury exclusive for NYCC 2022. Finally, there's a collection of Marvel Bitty Pops featuring Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, and Captain America which have been added to the list below. Exclusives are highlighted. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout).

The Marvels Funko Pop Exclusives (UPDATING):

Photon (Glow) – Previews Exclusive

Ms. Marvel / Captain Marvel / Photon – Target Exclusive

Captain Marvel – Target Exclusive

Ms Marvel (Fighting Stance – Glow) – Funko Exclusive

Ms Marvel (Embiggen Punch) – Funko Exclusive

The Marvels Funko Pop Commons - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic / Amazon

Captain Marvel Funko Pop

Ms. Marvel Funko Pop

Photon Funko Pop

Dar-Benn Funko Pop

Prince Yan Funko Pop

Nick Fury Funko Pop

The Marvels Pop Keychains

Secret Invasion Gravik Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth

Marvel Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth

What is The Marvels about?

A direct sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, The Marvel will further explored Carol Danvers' (Larson) understanding of Kree culture as she works to save planets around the galaxy. The film's full synopsis can be found below.

"In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'"

The Marvels hits theaters November 10th while Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.