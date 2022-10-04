Here's Where to Get New York Comic Con 2022 Funko Pop Exclusives
New York Comic Con 2022 takes place October 6-9th at the Javits Center in New York City, and Funko will be there with a huge collection of new Pop figure exclusives as part of a Halloween-themed event they're calling "Frightmare on Fun Street". Of course, you don't need to spend a fortune on hotels and tickets to get your hands on these Pops. Funko has partnered with retailers to offer the NYCC figures as shared exclusives, and we have all of the details that you'll need right here. This includes release times, pre-order links, and more.
If you can't attend in person, shared exclusive NYCC 2022 Funko Pop exclusives will be available to pre-order at the retailers listed below beginning at 6am PT / 9am ET on Friday, October 7th unless otherwise indicated. Odds are that some retailers will launch later in the day, so keep checking back in if they are not immediately available after the launch. The links will be updated as new information becomes available.
If your chosen Funko Pop sells out, you'll be able to find it here on eBay. That eBay link will be especially helpful if you are looking to pick up Pops with the NYCC exclusive sticker. Retailer shared exclusive Funko Pops will feature a Fall Convention Exclusive sticker. Again, a breakdown of the full NYCC 2022 Funko Pop lineup can be found below, but quick links to some of the top retailers that will be participating are as follows:
- Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (free shipping on US orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22)
- Pre-order here on Amazon
- Pre-order here at Walmart
- Pre-order here at Hot Topic
- Pre-order here at BoxLunch
- Pre-order here at GameStop
- Pre-order here at BAM
- Pre-order here at Funko
While you wait for the NYCC 2022 Funko Pops to go live, you might want to check out the lineups for Funkoween 2022, SDCC 2022, and Festival of Fun 2022.
Amazon NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Amazon Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Pop Marvel Spider-Man No Way Home – Statue of Liberty
- Pop DC – Superman (Red)
- Pop Star Wars – Anakin Skywalker with Lightsabers
- Pop The Last Kingdom – Uhtred
Walmart NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Walmart Exclusive Funko Pops (will probably launch after 10am ET as part of their latest Collector Con event)
- Pop Star Wars – B2EMO
- Pop Harry Potter – Neville Longbottom
- Pop Ben 10 Alien Force – Swampfire
- Pop Kitbull – Kit & Doggy
- Pop The Office – Kelly Kapoor (Halloween)
Hot Topic NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Hot Topic Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Pop Ouran High School Host Club – Kaoru & Hikaru Hitachiin (2-Pack)
- Pop Rides One Piece – Luffy with the Going Merry
- Pop Batman – Emperor Joker
- Pop Dragon Ball Super – Goku Ultra Instinct – Sign (Metallic)
- SODA The Crow – Eric Draven
BoxLunch NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Box Lunch Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Pop Town Peter Pan – Smee with Skull Rock
GameStop NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy GameStop Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Pop Ad Icons – Polaroid Camera
- Pop Dragon Ball Z – Cell (2nd Form)
- Pop G.I. Joe – Sgt. Slaughter
- Pop Yu-Gi-Oh! – Five-Headed Dragon (Super-Sized)
- SODA Green Lantern – John Stewart
Entertainment Earth NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops (launches at 9am PT / 12pm ET) / Buy EE Exclusive Funko Pops:0comments
- Pop Brave – Merida
- Pop DC Green Lantern – Star Sapphire
Books-A-Million NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy BAM Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Pop Retro Toys – Rubik's Cube
Funko NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Funko Shop Exclusives:
- Pop Jujutsu Kaisen – Itadori with Glasses
- Pop Marvel Secret Invasion – Nick Fury
- Pop TMNT X Power Rangers – Raphael as Red Ranger
- Pop TMNT X Power Rangers – Mikey as Yellow Ranger
- Pop Dungeons & Dragons x Stranger Things – Vecna (2-Pack)
- Pop Ad Icons – Kaboom Cereal
- Pop Blue's Clues – Steve with Handy Dandy Notebook
- Pop Disney – Clarabelle Cow
- Pop Free Guy – Guy
- Pop Looney Tunes -Yosemite Sam Black Knight
- Pop Rocks – Notorious B.I.G. with Fedora (Gold)
- Pop The Nightmare Before Christmas – Zero Glitter (Loungefly Bag Bundle)
- Pop Who Framed Roger Rabbit – Roger Rabbit
- SODA 3-Liter X-Men – Juggernaut
- SODA 3-Liter Maleficent – Maleficent as the Dragon
- SODA Black Panther – Shuri
- SODA X-Men – Phoenix
FYE NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy FYE Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Pop Rocks – You Drive Me Crazy Britney Spears
- Pop The Simpsons – Kearney Zzyzwicz
Walgreens NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Walgreens Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Pop DC – Aquaman
Target NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Target Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Pop Marvel I Am Groot – Groot
- Pop Ted Lasso – Coach Beard
- Pop Harry Potter – Harry Potter
- Pop Jurassic World Dominion – Kayla
- Pop Parks and Recreation – Mona-Lisa
Chalice Collectibles NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Chalice Collectibles Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Pop Dragon Ball Super – Goku Ultra Instinct with Kamehameha (Metallic)
Toy Tokyo NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Toy Tokyo Exclusive Funko Pops:
- Pop Borat – Borat
- Pop Gloomy The Naughty Grizzly – Gloomy Bear
- Pop Gloomy The Naughty Grizzly – Gloomy Bear (Bloody / Flocked)
- Pop Disney – Professor Owl
- Pop The Simpsons – Jimbo Jones
Reed Pop NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops
- Pop Icons – Paulie Pigeon
- Pop Icons – Pizza Rat