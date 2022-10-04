Here's Where to Get New York Comic Con 2022 Funko Pop Exclusives

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

New York Comic Con 2022 takes place October 6-9th at the Javits Center in New York City, and Funko will be there with a huge collection of new Pop figure exclusives as part of a Halloween-themed event they're calling "Frightmare on Fun Street". Of course, you don't need to spend a fortune on hotels and tickets to get your hands on these Pops. Funko has partnered with retailers to offer the NYCC figures as shared exclusives, and we have all of the details that you'll need right here. This includes release times, pre-order links, and more.

If you can't attend in person, shared exclusive NYCC 2022 Funko Pop exclusives will be available to pre-order at the retailers listed below beginning at 6am PT / 9am ET on Friday, October 7th unless otherwise indicated. Odds are that some retailers will launch later in the day, so keep checking back in if they are not immediately available after the launch. The links will be updated as new information becomes available.

If your chosen Funko Pop sells out, you'll be able to find it here on eBay. That eBay link will be especially helpful if you are looking to pick up Pops with the NYCC exclusive sticker. Retailer shared exclusive Funko Pops will feature a Fall Convention Exclusive sticker. Again, a breakdown of the full NYCC 2022 Funko Pop lineup can be found below, but quick links to some of the top retailers that will be participating are as follows:

While you wait for the NYCC 2022 Funko Pops to go live, you might want to check out the lineups for Funkoween 2022, SDCC 2022, and Festival of Fun 2022.

Amazon NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Amazon Exclusive Funko Pops:

Pop Marvel Spider-Man No Way Home – Statue of Liberty

Pop DC – Superman (Red)

Pop Star Wars – Anakin Skywalker with Lightsabers

Pop The Last Kingdom – Uhtred

Walmart NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Walmart Exclusive Funko Pops (will probably launch after 10am ET as part of their latest Collector Con event)

Pop Star Wars – B2EMO

Pop Harry Potter – Neville Longbottom

Pop Ben 10 Alien Force – Swampfire

Pop Kitbull – Kit & Doggy

Pop The Office – Kelly Kapoor (Halloween)

Hot Topic NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Hot Topic Exclusive Funko Pops:

Pop Ouran High School Host Club – Kaoru & Hikaru Hitachiin (2-Pack)

Pop Rides One Piece – Luffy with the Going Merry

Pop Batman – Emperor Joker

Pop Dragon Ball Super – Goku Ultra Instinct – Sign (Metallic)

SODA The Crow – Eric Draven

BoxLunch NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Box Lunch Exclusive Funko Pops:

Pop Town Peter Pan – Smee with Skull Rock

GameStop NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy GameStop Exclusive Funko Pops:

Pop Ad Icons – Polaroid Camera

Pop Dragon Ball Z – Cell (2nd Form)

Pop G.I. Joe – Sgt. Slaughter

Pop Yu-Gi-Oh! – Five-Headed Dragon (Super-Sized)

SODA Green Lantern – John Stewart

Entertainment Earth NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops (launches at 9am PT / 12pm ET) / Buy EE Exclusive Funko Pops:

Pop Brave – Merida

Pop DC Green Lantern – Star Sapphire

Books-A-Million NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy BAM Exclusive Funko Pops:

Pop Retro Toys – Rubik's Cube

Funko NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Funko Shop Exclusives:

Pop Jujutsu Kaisen – Itadori with Glasses

Pop Marvel Secret Invasion – Nick Fury

Pop TMNT X Power Rangers – Raphael as Red Ranger

Pop TMNT X Power Rangers – Mikey as Yellow Ranger

Pop Dungeons & Dragons x Stranger Things – Vecna (2-Pack)

Pop Ad Icons – Kaboom Cereal

Pop Blue's Clues – Steve with Handy Dandy Notebook

Pop Disney – Clarabelle Cow

Pop Free Guy – Guy

Pop Looney Tunes -Yosemite Sam Black Knight

Pop Rocks – Notorious B.I.G. with Fedora (Gold)

Pop The Nightmare Before Christmas – Zero Glitter (Loungefly Bag Bundle)

Pop Who Framed Roger Rabbit – Roger Rabbit

SODA 3-Liter X-Men – Juggernaut



SODA 3-Liter Maleficent – Maleficent as the Dragon



SODA Black Panther – Shuri

SODA X-Men – Phoenix

FYE NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy FYE Exclusive Funko Pops:

Pop Rocks – You Drive Me Crazy Britney Spears

Pop The Simpsons – Kearney Zzyzwicz

Walgreens NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Walgreens Exclusive Funko Pops:

Pop DC – Aquaman

Target NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Target Exclusive Funko Pops:

Pop Marvel I Am Groot – Groot

Pop Ted Lasso – Coach Beard

Pop Harry Potter – Harry Potter

Pop Jurassic World Dominion – Kayla

Pop Parks and Recreation – Mona-Lisa

Chalice Collectibles NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Chalice Collectibles Exclusive Funko Pops:

Pop Dragon Ball Super – Goku Ultra Instinct with Kamehameha (Metallic)

Toy Tokyo NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops / Buy Toy Tokyo Exclusive Funko Pops:

Pop Borat – Borat

Pop Gloomy The Naughty Grizzly – Gloomy Bear

Pop Gloomy The Naughty Grizzly – Gloomy Bear (Bloody / Flocked)

Pop Disney – Professor Owl

Pop The Simpsons – Jimbo Jones

Reed Pop NYCC 2022 Exclusive Funko Pops