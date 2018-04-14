The Road To ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cover Image Released

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the first 10 years of Marvel Studios, it’s hard to do better than this gorgeous new art book.

Marvel has released the official cover of its new art book, titled The Road to Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The cover is a collaboration between Marvel Cinematic Universe artists Ryan Meinerding, Andy Park, Jackson Sze, Rodney Fuentebella, and Anthony Francisco, and features versions of the heroes from all over the timeline.

“This is the front cover to the upcoming art book The Road to Infinity War,” Meinerding wrote. “This painting was a collaboration with four of the main concept artists in my department, @andyparkart @rodneyimages @anthony_francisco_art and @jwsze I did the overall composition and then we divided the characters between us. Any guesses who I did? I’m hoping to have this as a limited edition print at my booth in SDCC this year and have special signings each day where you can meet the other Vis Dev guys involved with the painting. I’ll have more information closer to the time.”

As you can see, it features Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Spider-Man, War Machine, Hawkeye, Winter Soldier, and Falcon from Captain America: Civil War, while Loki in the background seems to be the one from the original Avengers film.

Rocket Raccoon is of course from the Guardians of the Galaxy series, while Thor and Hulk are the versions seen in Thor: Ragnarok. The book will feature art from all of the movies leading up to Infinity War, and hopefully, we’ll get to see more soon.

You can pre-order The Road to Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Marvel Cinematic Universe here, and it retails for $50.00. The official description is included below.

“The Avengers have come a long way since they first assembled to fight off an alien invasion. The past five years have brought more and more challenges, and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have always risen to face them. But have they finally met their match in the intergalactic despot Thanos, who seeks to inflict his twisted will on all of reality? Just in time for the highly anticipated event, this keepsake volume celebrates the characters and concepts that will converge in May 2018, collecting art, interviews, and photography from films leading up to Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.”

H/T Reddit