The Simpsons Mocks Marvel's Phase Five Announcement at D23 With Hilarious Graphic

The Simpsons continues to show that they are happy to poke fun at all corners of pop culture, including their Disney peers, with a panel at the D23 Expo seeing the series reveal a fictional slate of projects that mock the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite the graphic clearly being in jest, the mashup of beloved Simpsons figures with Marvel characters will surely make audiences wish some of these titles will actually be realized at some point, and with The Simpsons delivering fans multiple shorts every year that are exclusive to Disney+, we can't rule out more crossovers in the future.

The gag was revealed as an animated segment featured Homer Simpson responding to questions from the audience, and when asked about a followup to The Simpsons Movie, a slate for the "Phase 5" of the Simpsons Cinematic Universe was revealed. Titles featured included Iron Moe, Sea Captain America, Groundskeepers of the Galaxy, SelmaVision, and Nedpool.

Asked about a sequel to @TheSimpsons Movie, Homer shared his planar for Phase 5 of the SCU, promptly canceled by Disney’s Lawyer. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/jbzRcJLETr — LaughingPlace.com @ D23 Expo (@laughing_place) September 9, 2022

Even before The Simpsons and the rest of 20th Century Fox was integrated into The Walt Disney Company, the series featured not only references to a number of Marvel characters, but also included cameos from iconic figures from that realm. The official merging of brands has offered up even more opportunities for crossovers, such as last year's short The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, which featured Tom Hiddleston voicing his MCU character. The latest short, Welcome to the Club, featured the return of Hiddleston's Loki.

Longtime The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean has often reflected on how, as a lifelong comic book fan, what it has been like to incorporate Marvel elements.

"It's surreal. And I can even quote one of the most surreal moments of my life where I got to have lunch with Stan Lee, and I said, 'Wow,' it was like 20 years ago, 'I'm so excited. I've always wanted a Spider-Man movie to come out,'" Jean recalled to ComicBook.com in 2021. "And he said, 'So have I.' I was like, 'I guess you have, haven't you.' I'm so glad that he saw, and so many of the Marvel creators got to see, these things go from beloved ... I wouldn't say 'niche' because they were super popular, but to so amazingly huge in the world. It's fantastic. It's amazing."

Stay tuned for details on the future of The Simpsons.

Would you like to see more crossovers between The Simpsons and Marvel? Let us know in the comments!