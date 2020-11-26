Listen To Stan Lee Drop A Bunch Of F-Bombs In New Recording

✖

Aron Fromm, an editor and sound designer who apparently worked with Stan Lee for a while during Lee's later years, took to YouTube this week to share a short animation made, using audio that Fromm had recorded during their time together. Promising it was real and characterizing it as "one of my favorite memories of the old man," the profanity-laced video gives Lee -- whose public persona was that of a sweet old uncle or grandfather -- the chance to get a little blue, riffing on a classic George Carlin comedy routine before the whole thing just devolved into laughter and they stopped.

This isn't the only time that Stan has stepped out of his well-curated persona, of course; during his many cameo appearances in Marvel movies over the years, he would occasionally play a character who was a little less than on the up-and-up. He memorably appeared in a strip club in Deadpool, for instance.

You can see the video below.

Fromm worked in the animation department on Stan Lee's Lucky Man: The Bracelet Chronicles, and later appeared in the documentary film With Great Power: The Stan Lee Story.

Lee, the most celebrated figure in American comics, began his comics career in the 1940s and is widely credited with revolutionizing superhero storytelling by co-creating (largely with the late Jack Kirby) the Marvel Comics Universe in the 1960s.

Lee had a hand in the creation of Spider-Man, The Avengers, The X-Men and hundreds of other characters for Marvel and other publishers during the course of his career. As the face of the publisher for decades, Lee cultivated an image as the godfather of comics, and became the ambassador between comics and the outside world. At a time when most critics did not take the art form seriously, Lee was one of the first comics creators to speak at colleges.

He was inducted into the Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Jack Kirby Hall of Fame in 1995. Lee received a National Medal of Arts from President George W. Bush.

After retiring from comics, Lee continues to be the public face of the industry, with cameos in virtually every Marvel-branded movie and TV show; TV shows, comics, and even companies of his own, from Stan Lee Media and POW! Entertainment to dozens of properties he would put his name on over the years. The extent of his involvement in some of those projects is somewhat dubious, but as seen here, he clearly liked to at least swing by the studio to see how things were going.

Lee passed way in 2018 at the age of 95.