Thor 4: Nebula Will Be "Bonkers" in Love and Thunder

If you thought Thor: Ragnarok was already zany enough, Thor: Love and Thunder is going to raise the bar even further. Taika Waititi has said it's the craziest thing he's ever done and now, Karen Gillan is talking about the project. Gillan, of course, plays the typically stoic Nebula; but come Love and Thunder, the Guardians alumnus says the character will be "bonkers."

“And then Taika really brought out the bonkers side. I think everyone is just really, really funny and bonkers and wild," Gillain said in a recent chat with Collider. “I don’t know if it’s personal [levity]. Like I don’t think she's finding herself funny or being funny, but in her seriousness I think we will find her funny, and just the pure aggression that we’ve tapped into.”

In the same chat, Gillan attributed Nebula's MCU characterization largely due to James Gunn's direction with the character in the Guardians franchise.

“I think a lot of the reason that Nebula is the way she is is because of James Gunn. He’s the sort of creator of her and I think he really connected with the character personally," the actor added. "I remember when we would do scenes between me and Gamora, he’d be like crying in the rehearsals and stuff. He’s so invested. So it’s largely down to him, I would say.”

Gunn himself has confirmed he's read the Thor: Love and Thunder script and helped Waititi with the Guardians characters appearing.

"And that's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder," Waititi shared in a post-wrap Instagram post. "Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and [Chris Hemsworth] who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that."

The filmmaker then added, "This film is the craziest thing I've ever done and I'm honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on May 6, 2022.

