James Gunn Confirms Thor: Love and Thunder Involvement, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Connection

Production has officially begun on Thor: Love and Thunder, and fans have already been relishing in the handful of details that have surrounded the upcoming film. One of the most interesting aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe installment is that it will feature an appearance from members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, who Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) teamed up with at the end of Avengers: Endgame. With the Guardians expected to headline both their own long-awaited threequel and their own Disney+ exclusive Christmas special, questions have begun to be raised about how their Love and Thunder appearance will lead into their own storyline -- and according to Guardians writer-director James Gunn, there will definitely be a connection. On Thursday, Gunn tweeted that while he didn't have "much input" on Love and Thunder, he did collaborate with the film's director and co-writer Taika Waititi on the Guardians' overall arc.

Not much, & @TaikaWaititi is doing a great job - the script is amazing. We talked before he started writing it about where the characters are & where they're going & he read the script for Vol 3 & then I read his script & shared my thoughts. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 5, 2021

Set photos have confirmed that a number of the Guardians -- including Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Kraglin (Sean Gunn) -- will be making an appearance in the film, although the exact extent of it is currently unknown.

Thor: Love and Thunder will also feature the return of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), as well as Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who will be transforming into her comic-accurate counterpart of The Mighty Thor. Christian Bale will also be making his debut as Gorr the God Butcher.

“[Taika] would flip through and read that run while he was doing Ragnarok." Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously revealed in an interview. "And I think when he agreed to come back and do another Thor, he was like, ‘How do we–?’ This is a very big movie that’ll be folding in a lot of elements. That is a hugely important part of it. He pitched it to us, and we were totally in. We loved it. We’d been in touch with Natalie. She’s part of the MCU family and we put she and Taika together. It took one meeting and she agreed to do it."

