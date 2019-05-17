Sebastian Stan Thinks Thor Is Joining The Guardians Of The Galaxy

If Sebastian Stan were orchestrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he would definitely have Thor heading off to space with the Guardians of the Galaxy for their next big outing following Avengers: Endgame. Unfortauntely, the actor who plays Bucky Barnes is not in charge of the narrative threads being brought to life by Marvel Studios. Still, he didn’t back away from guessing where Thor is going to end up in his next appearance: a team-up with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

“I think the funniest characters are Star-Lord and Thor,” Stan said during a panel at a Comic Con called Jus In Bello. “They get all the best lines in my favorite scenes.” When asked if he thought Thor’s next move was to team up with Star-Lord and the gang, he firmly approved. “Yeah, where else is he gonna go, Thor?” Stan said. “He’s on that space ship.”

Like many of the fans who watched Avengers: Endgame, the concept of “Fat Thor” was one which Stan enjoyed watching. “It was nice to see him get fat. It’s time,” Stan joked of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. “I think that might be what Chris Hemsworth’s inner child is really like.”

For now, Stan only knows that he is headed to set for his Falcon & Winter Soldier series which is headed to the Disney+ streaming service. “I think it’s time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we’ve met him through,” Stan said. “So, I don’t know, he might do all kinds of things. He might even go on a date. I don’t know. Scary world out there, you know? Apps, things like that. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I can’t see him on an iPhone…I think it’s gonna be a lot of dealing with Anthony’s character and Anthony himself which is always another character.”

Falcon and The Winter Soldier does not yet have a release date. It will be available on the Disney+ streaming service. For now, Stan and Mackie can be seen as their respective Marvel heroes in Avengers: Endgame.