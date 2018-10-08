Save 25% On Marvel’s Thor Hammer Tool Set

If you’re looking for a holiday gift for a Marvel fan that’s handy around the house, look no further than this officially licensed Thor Hammer tool set. It was released nearly a year ago, and when it wasn’t sold out you could get it for $99.99. However, ThinkGeek just dropped the price for the first time ever, and now you can grab it right here for $74.99 with free shipping while supplies / the sale lasts.

On the outside this tool set looks like Mjolnir, but open it up and you’ll find a standard hammer, a tape measure, a level, a screwdriver, a wrench, a ratcheting wrench, and a utility knife. This “Marvel” of Dwarven craftsmanship will undoubtedly become your most useful and prized possession. The full list of features includes:

• 6″ pliers

• 10 foot tape measure (metric and imperial) with stopper, belt clip, and lanyard

• 24 1/4″ sockets

• Metric: 4, 4.5, 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14

• Imperial: 5/32, 3/16, 7/32, 1/4, 9/32, 5/16, 11/32, 3/8, 7/16, 1/2

• 2″ extension bar for sockets

• 2-in-1 stubby ratchet screwdriver with 6 bits

• 30mm double-ended bits: PZ2 x H5, PZ3 x H6, PZ1 x H4, PH1 x SL4, PH2 x SL5, PH3 x SL6

• 3 1/4″ extension bar for bits

• 6″ wrench

• 40Cr quick-release ratchet wrench

• 13 oz. claw hammer

• Level

• 4″ folded knife (with 5 replacement blades)

• 4 drive brake caliper tool bits

• Cross slot bits: PH3, PH3

• Slot bits: SL5, SL6

• Dimensions: 15″ tall x 9″ wide x 6″ deep (closed)

• Weight: 5 1/2 lbs.

The Thor Hammer deal is part of a huge 25% off sale that covers ThinkGeek’s entire Marvel lineup. You can shop it all right here, and keep in mind that ThinkGeek’s free shipping threshold has been reduced from $75 to only $35.

There’s a lot of awesome stuff in the Marvel sale, but you need to lock down the tool set first because it’s the one item that is pretty much guaranteed to sell out.

