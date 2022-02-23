Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Spoils How Asgardians Can Travel Space Without Heimdall

Some of that new Thor: Love and Thunder merch let fans know how the Asgardians can travel in space without Heimdall. An upcoming LEGO set with the infamous “Goat Boat” shows off Thor, Mighty Thor, King Valkyrie and more zooming across the Bifrost. But, how can that be after Idris Elba’s character was killed in Avengers: Infinity War? Well, the answer lies in Thor’s new weapon. Stormbreaker has the ability to channel the Bifrost from anywhere. That means, he can plug it into the front of the boat and everything works just fine. In fact, the LEGO set depicts just this as Thor stands near the end with Stormbreaker neatly slotted into the ship’s neck. You can check it out for yourself down below.

Not that long ago, Marvel Studios artist Andy Park talked to ScreenRant about the upcoming film. “There’s a reason why there’s been over a decade of successful movies and just why this franchise is growing. So Thor: Love and Thunder falls right into that where it’s just pushing the boundaries of what’s comfortable and what should be expected,” Park explained.

“You’ll be surprised and push these characters and the visuals go along with that. I think Taika said it in some interview where he’s just like, he’s surprised that he’s even, he shouldn’t be allowed to make a movie like this. And I get it,” he continued. “This movie is crazy wild. It’s so much fun. And I simply cannot wait for everyone to see it. Because it was so much fun to work on and design so many characters and do keyframes for. It’s going to be a good one. It’s going to be fun.”

Here’s how LEGO describes the Goat Boat playset: “A Viking ship containing iconic characters from Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder movie makes LEGO® Marvel The Goat Boat (76208) an ideal gift for kids aged 8 and up. Battle onboard Thor’s flying ship. The longboat is drawn through the skies by legendary goats Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, who are raised off the ground so kids can easily push the ship along as they play. The set includes 5 minifigures – Thor, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, Korg and Gorr – and a host of weapons and accessories, including Thor’s Stormbreaker axe.”

“A central cabin features an opening roof for access to extra play space inside. Authentic accessories – including a boat wrench, fire extinguisher, map of New Asgard, bottle and a sunstone crystal – further inspire imaginative play. When the day’s Super-Hero adventures are over, kids can display the ship in their room. For extra construction fun, the free LEGO Building Instructions app contains intuitive, digital visualization tools, including zoom and rotate.”

What other wildness do you think we’ll see in Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know down in the comments!